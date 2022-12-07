CLOSING BELL: Sensex Plunges 230 Points, Nifty Grapples Above 18.5K

At close, BSE Sensex was down 215.68 points or 0.34 per cent at 62,410.68 and NSE Nifty was down 82.25 per cent or 0.44 per cent at 18,560.50.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

Mumbai: Dalal Street danced to the rhythm of the Reserve Bank of India’s repo rate hike that was announced earlier today. Even as indices rose initially following RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ announcement of a 35 basis point hike in the repo rate, later in the day both Sensex and Nifty fell.

“Markets extended losses for the 4th straight session as investors dumped realty and automobile stocks on worries that higher EMI outgo post the RBI’s repo rate hike could dent demand going ahead. Although the rate hike came on expected lines, the RBI showing no signs of letting off in its fight against inflation raised concerns that more hikes could be in the offing going ahead which would hurt growth. Technically, on intraday charts the Nifty is still holding a lower top formation and also formed a small bearish candle on daily charts which is broadly negative. For traders, as long as the index is trading below 18650 the correction wave is likely to continue. Below the same, the index could slip till 18500-18425. On the other hand, above 18650 the index could move up to 18750-18800,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Asian Paints: 2.04 per cent

HUL: 1.99 per cent

Larsen: 1.58 per cent

Axis Bank: 0.93 per cent

ITC: 0.83 per cent

M&M: 0.26 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

NTPC: -2.05 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -1.74 per cent

IndusInd Bank: -1.68 per cent

Reliance: -1.53 per cent

Tata Steel: -1.46 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Asian Paints: 2.05 per cent

HUL: 1.99 per cent

BPCL: 1.77 per cent

Larsen: 1.46 per cent

Axis Bank: 1.11 per cent

ITC: 0.83 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

NTPC: -1.91 per cent

SBI Life Insurance: -1.79 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -1.75 per cent

IndusInd Bank: -1.64 per cent

Tata Motors: -1.64 per cent