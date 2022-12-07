Top Recommended Stories
CLOSING BELL: Sensex Plunges 230 Points, Nifty Grapples Above 18.5K
At close, BSE Sensex was down 215.68 points or 0.34 per cent at 62,410.68 and NSE Nifty was down 82.25 per cent or 0.44 per cent at 18,560.50.
Mumbai: Dalal Street danced to the rhythm of the Reserve Bank of India’s repo rate hike that was announced earlier today. Even as indices rose initially following RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ announcement of a 35 basis point hike in the repo rate, later in the day both Sensex and Nifty fell.
“Markets extended losses for the 4th straight session as investors dumped realty and automobile stocks on worries that higher EMI outgo post the RBI’s repo rate hike could dent demand going ahead. Although the rate hike came on expected lines, the RBI showing no signs of letting off in its fight against inflation raised concerns that more hikes could be in the offing going ahead which would hurt growth. Technically, on intraday charts the Nifty is still holding a lower top formation and also formed a small bearish candle on daily charts which is broadly negative. For traders, as long as the index is trading below 18650 the correction wave is likely to continue. Below the same, the index could slip till 18500-18425. On the other hand, above 18650 the index could move up to 18750-18800,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Asian Paints: 2.04 per cent
- HUL: 1.99 per cent
- Larsen: 1.58 per cent
- Axis Bank: 0.93 per cent
- ITC: 0.83 per cent
- M&M: 0.26 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- NTPC: -2.05 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -1.74 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: -1.68 per cent
- Reliance: -1.53 per cent
- Tata Steel: -1.46 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Asian Paints: 2.05 per cent
- HUL: 1.99 per cent
- BPCL: 1.77 per cent
- Larsen: 1.46 per cent
- Axis Bank: 1.11 per cent
- ITC: 0.83 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- NTPC: -1.91 per cent
- SBI Life Insurance: -1.79 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -1.75 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: -1.64 per cent
- Tata Motors: -1.64 per cent
