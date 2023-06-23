Home

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Plunges 250 Points, Ends Below 63K; Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports Top Losers

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 259.52 points down at 62,979.37 and Nifty50 was trading 105.75 points down at 18,665.50.

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Plunges 250 Points, Ends Below 63K; Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports Top Losers (Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: Indian indices opened on a negative note Friday morning taking cues from weak SGX Nifty and mixed signals from the US indices. Sensex opened today at 63,124.28 (previous close: 63,238.89), climbed up to 63,240.63 and fell down to 62,874.12 during the day’s trade; Nifty, meanwhile, opened at 18,741.85 (previous close: 18,771.25), touched a high of 18,756.40 and a low of 18,647.10 during the day’s trade.

Daily market commentary by Rajesh Sinha, Sr. Research Analyst, BONANZA PORTFOLIO LTD

Gold witnessed some recovery after a sharp correction in the past few sessions, as prospects of additional interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve this year weighed on bullions.

Governor Powell in his second day of testimony said the U.S. central bank would move interest rates at a “careful pace” from here as policymakers edge towards a stopping point for their historic round of monetary policy tightening.

U.S. jobless claims, meanwhile, held steady at a 20-month high last week, potentially signalling a softening labour market in the face of the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes. The BoE raised interest rates by 50bps twice more than forecast — saying it needed to act against “significant” indicators that British inflation would take longer to fall.

Oil dropped for a second day on Friday and was heading for a weekly decline, as a UK interest rate hike added to concern over economic growth that outweighed lower U.S. crude stocks and other signs of tighter supplies.

Indian equity markets continued their recent run up even while global equity markets witnessed volatility. Net FII flows remained positive and FII’s have been net buyers of Indian equities to the tune of USD7.5bn CYTD.

Accenture’s Q3 showed reduced order intake growth Commentary around dampening in small projects raise concerns of slowdown for IT Maintain cautious stance on H1FY24 There is possibility to accumulate companies on potential correction over coming months

Among sectors, Metal, Oil & Gas, Power, Capital goods, Information Technology and PSU Bank down 1-2 %, while Auto, Realty and FMCG down by 0.5 % each.

Biggest losers on Nifty were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, BPCL, Hindalco Industries and Divis Labs, while gainers were IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints and NTPC.

