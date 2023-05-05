Home

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Plunges 690 Points, Nifty Ends Dangling Above 18K

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 694.96 points down at 61,054.29 and Nifty50 was trading 186.80 points down at 18,069.00.

New Delhi: Indian indices opened Friday on a weaker note following the overnight crash in US markets. Banking stocks lost the most in today’s trade with the twin HDFC stocks leading the downward race.

Sensex opened Friday at 61,163.10, climbed up to a high of 61,585 and fell down to a low of 61,002.17 during the day’s trade; meanwhile, Nifty opened today at 18,117.30, touched a high of 18,216.95 and a low of 18,055.45.

Daily Market Commentary By Rajesh Sinha, Sr. Research Analyst, BONANZA PORTFOLIO LTD:

Today, HDFC was one the reason for decline in market. HDFC’s weight is 6.74 per cent in MSCI (Morgan Stanly capital international) India Index but preliminary calculations indicate that the merged entity will likely have a lower weight of about 6.5 per cent. Previously, the adjustment factor for computing the weight of merged entity was 1x. Now, MSCI says it will be 0.5x. So, it was earlier expected that the merged entity would see $3 billion inflow. Now, MSCI’s tweak could result in $150-200 million outflow.

Nifty Metal falls over 1 per cent on losses in Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Hindalco.

Oil headed downside for a third straight week, the longest losing run this year, as slowdown concerns and turmoil in the US banking sector spooked investors to flee from risk. West Texas Intermediate advanced above $69 a barrel on Friday, but the US crude benchmark has still retreated by close to 10% this week after a four-day skid.

The surge in gold prices continues for another day, as the yellow metal gained 0.49 per cent and conclude at 2051.1$ per ounce. With this strong momentum, gold is on track for its highest weekly rise in almost two months, as anticipation of a pause in the US Federal Reserve’s rate hiking cycle and banking concerns boosted the safe-haven metal’s attractiveness.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Titan: 2.46 per cent

UltraTechCement: 1.65 per cent

Maruti: 1.43 per cent

Nestle Ind: 1.36 per cent

ITC: 1.02 per cent

Asian Paints: 0.98 per cent

L&T: 0.97 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

HDFC Bank: -5.90 per cent

HDFC: -5.63 per cent

IndusIndBank: -4.57 per cent

Tata Steel: -2.16 per cent

Kotak Bank: -1.38 per cent

M&M:-1.34 per cent

Infosys: -1.14 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Titan: 2.31 per cent

Maruti: 1.70 per cent

UltraTechCement: 1.65 per cent

Nestle Ind: 1.50 per cent

Apollo Hospital: 1.13 per cent

ITC: 1.11 per cent

HeroMotoCorp: 1.09 per cent

L&T: 0.96 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

HDFC Bank: -5.84 per cent

HDFC: -5.56 per cent

IndusIndBank: -4.57 per cent

Tata Steel: -2.36 per cent

Hindalco: -2.36 per cent

Tata Steel: -2.12 per cent

UPL: -1.98 per cent

