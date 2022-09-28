New Delhi: Indian stock markets ended in red for the 6th straight day. Investors continue to be in a selling spree amid global tensions and an impending rate hike by the Reserve Bank Of India. Sensex ended 509.24 or 0.89 per cent down at 56,598.28 and NSE Nifty ended 180.25 or 1.06 per cent down at 16,827.15Also Read - LIVE Business Stories: Sensex Down Over 300 Points, Nifty Plunges To 16K Levels
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Asian Paints: 2.87 per cent
- Sun Pharma: 2.21 per cent
- Dr Reddy’s Labs: 2.03 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: 1.42 per cent
- Nestle: 1.23 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Axis Bank: -3.23 per cent
- ITC: -2.94 per cent
- Reliance: -2.69 per cent
- Tata Steel: -2.41 per cent
- SBI: -2.29 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: -2.07 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Asian Paints: 2.88 per cent
- Sun Pharma: 2.31 per cent
- Dr Reddy’s Labs: 2.11 per cent
- Eicher Motors: 1.62 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: 1.39 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
Also Read - Money Talks: To Do Or Not To Do - Should You Buy Penny Stocks? All You Need To Know Also Read - Sensex, Nifty End In Red For 5th Straight Trading Session. At 57K & 17K, Indices Hover Below Last Close
- Hindalco: -3.44 per cent
- JSW Steel: -3.22 per cent
- ITC: -2.96 per cent
- Axis Bank: -2.85 per cent
- Reliance: -2.66 per cent
- Tata Steel: -2.51 per cent