New Delhi: Indian stock markets ended in red for the 6th straight day. Investors continue to be in a selling spree amid global tensions and an impending rate hike by the Reserve Bank Of India. Sensex ended 509.24 or 0.89 per cent down at 56,598.28 and NSE Nifty ended 180.25 or 1.06 per cent down at 16,827.15Also Read - LIVE Business Stories: Sensex Down Over 300 Points, Nifty Plunges To 16K Levels

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Asian Paints: 2.87 per cent

Sun Pharma: 2.21 per cent

Dr Reddy’s Labs: 2.03 per cent

Power Grid Corp: 1.42 per cent

Nestle: 1.23 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Axis Bank: -3.23 per cent

ITC: -2.94 per cent

Reliance: -2.69 per cent

Tata Steel: -2.41 per cent

SBI: -2.29 per cent

IndusInd Bank: -2.07 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Asian Paints: 2.88 per cent

Sun Pharma: 2.31 per cent

Dr Reddy’s Labs: 2.11 per cent

Eicher Motors: 1.62 per cent

Power Grid Corp: 1.39 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS