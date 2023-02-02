Home

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rallies 220 Points, Nifty Ends Flat And Red, Bled By Adani Shares

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 224.16 points up at 59,932.24 and NSE Nifty was trading 5.90 point down at 17,610.40.

Mumbai: Indian indices opened on a lower note today, day after announcement of Union Budget 2023-24. Even as banks and Tech Mahindra pulled down Sensex, ITC, IndusInd Bank, HUL and other tech stocks rallied ending it on a positive note. However, Adani Enterprises lost over 26 per cent and Adani Ports lost 7 per cent on NSE along with others.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

ITC: 4.72 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 3.78 per cent

HUL: 2.35 per cent

Infosys: 1.97 per cent

Wipro: 1.79 per cent

HCL Tech: 1.58 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

HDFC: -2.04 per cent

NTPC: -1.71 per cent

Bajaj Finance: -1.66 per cent

Power Grid Corp: -1.66 per cent

Tata Steel: -1.60 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Brittania: 4.94 per cent

ITC: 4.81 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 3.66 per cent

HUL: 2.17 per cent

Infosys: 1.93 per cent

Wipro: 1.88 per cent

HCL Tech: 1.49 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Adani Enterprises: -26.70 per cent

Adani Ports: -7.20 per cent

UPL: -5.82 per cent

HDFC Life: -4.40 per ecnt

Eicher Motors: -2.67 per cent