CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rallies 220 Points, Nifty Ends Flat And Red, Bled By Adani Shares
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 224.16 points up at 59,932.24 and NSE Nifty was trading 5.90 point down at 17,610.40.
Mumbai: Indian indices opened on a lower note today, day after announcement of Union Budget 2023-24. Even as banks and Tech Mahindra pulled down Sensex, ITC, IndusInd Bank, HUL and other tech stocks rallied ending it on a positive note. However, Adani Enterprises lost over 26 per cent and Adani Ports lost 7 per cent on NSE along with others.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- ITC: 4.72 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 3.78 per cent
- HUL: 2.35 per cent
- Infosys: 1.97 per cent
- Wipro: 1.79 per cent
- HCL Tech: 1.58 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- HDFC: -2.04 per cent
- NTPC: -1.71 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: -1.66 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: -1.66 per cent
- Tata Steel: -1.60 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Brittania: 4.94 per cent
- ITC: 4.81 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 3.66 per cent
- HUL: 2.17 per cent
- Infosys: 1.93 per cent
- Wipro: 1.88 per cent
- HCL Tech: 1.49 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Adani Enterprises: -26.70 per cent
- Adani Ports: -7.20 per cent
- UPL: -5.82 per cent
- HDFC Life: -4.40 per ecnt
- Eicher Motors: -2.67 per cent
