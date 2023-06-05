Home

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rallies 250 Points, Ends Below 62.8K; Nifty Inches Closer To 18.6K

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 240.36 points up at 62,787.47 and Nifty50 was trading 59.75 points up at 18,593.85.

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rallies 250 Points, Ends Below 62.8K; Nifty Inches Closer To 18.6K (Image: Pexels)

New Delhi: Indian indices opened Monday on a positive note after strong upward movements that the US market witnessed last night. Sensex opened at 62,759.19 (previous close: 62,547), climbed up to 62,943.20, and fell down to 62,751.72 during the day’s trade; meanwhile, Nifty, opened at 18,612.80 (previous close: 18,534.10), touched a high of 18,640.15 and a low of 18,582.80 during the day’s trade.

Daily Market Commentary By Rajesh Sinha, Sr. Research Analyst, BONANZA PORTFOLIO LTD

Indian bonds fell amid a surge in US yields and Saudi Arabia announcing further oil supply cuts.

The Indian rupee declined, along with its emerging Asia peers.

The 10-year bond yield rose 2 basis points to 7%. Bond yield and prices move in opposite directions.

Gold and silver were unable to hold on to their early session gains and plunged again. The new jobs report pushed the US dollar and yields higher and weighed on the precious metals.

On the sectoral front, Auto and Capital goods indices rose by 1% each, while some selling was seen in the Information Technology and FMCG.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

M&M: 4.01 per cent

Axis Bank: 2.68 per cent

Tata Motors: 2.00 per cent

L&T: 1.52 per cent

Tata Steel: 1.52 per cent

ICICI Bank: 1.09 per cent

Sun Pharma: 1.04 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Tech Mahindra: -1.16 per cent

Asian Paints: -1.09 per cent

Nestle Ind: -0.95 per cent

Kotak Bank: -0.78 per cent

HUL: 0.73 per cent

ITC: -0.58 per cent

TCS: -0.45 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

M&M: 3.99 per cent

Axis Bank: 2.69 per cent

Tata Motors: 1.79 per cent

L&T: 1.56 per cent

Tata Steel: 1.48 per cent

SBI Life: 1.29 per cent

Maruti: 1.05 per cent

