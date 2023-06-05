By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rallies 250 Points, Ends Below 62.8K; Nifty Inches Closer To 18.6K
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 240.36 points up at 62,787.47 and Nifty50 was trading 59.75 points up at 18,593.85.
New Delhi: Indian indices opened Monday on a positive note after strong upward movements that the US market witnessed last night. Sensex opened at 62,759.19 (previous close: 62,547), climbed up to 62,943.20, and fell down to 62,751.72 during the day’s trade; meanwhile, Nifty, opened at 18,612.80 (previous close: 18,534.10), touched a high of 18,640.15 and a low of 18,582.80 during the day’s trade.
Daily Market Commentary By Rajesh Sinha, Sr. Research Analyst, BONANZA PORTFOLIO LTD
- Indian bonds fell amid a surge in US yields and Saudi Arabia announcing further oil supply cuts.
- The Indian rupee declined, along with its emerging Asia peers.
- The 10-year bond yield rose 2 basis points to 7%. Bond yield and prices move in opposite directions.
- Gold and silver were unable to hold on to their early session gains and plunged again. The new jobs report pushed the US dollar and yields higher and weighed on the precious metals.
- On the sectoral front, Auto and Capital goods indices rose by 1% each, while some selling was seen in the Information Technology and FMCG.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- M&M: 4.01 per cent
- Axis Bank: 2.68 per cent
- Tata Motors: 2.00 per cent
- L&T: 1.52 per cent
- Tata Steel: 1.52 per cent
- ICICI Bank: 1.09 per cent
- Sun Pharma: 1.04 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Tech Mahindra: -1.16 per cent
- Asian Paints: -1.09 per cent
- Nestle Ind: -0.95 per cent
- Kotak Bank: -0.78 per cent
- HUL: 0.73 per cent
- ITC: -0.58 per cent
- TCS: -0.45 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- M&M: 3.99 per cent
- Axis Bank: 2.69 per cent
- Tata Motors: 1.79 per cent
- L&T: 1.56 per cent
- Tata Steel: 1.48 per cent
- SBI Life: 1.29 per cent
- Maruti: 1.05 per cent
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.