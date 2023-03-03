CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rise Close To 900 Points, Nifty Above 17.5K. Adani Enterprises Jumps 16%
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 899.62 points up at 59,808.97 and Nifty50 was trading 272.45 points up at 17,594.35.
Mumbai: Indian indices opened on a positive note today amid heightened enthusiasm amongst investors following the rise in global markets. Sensex climbed as much as 59,967.04 and Nifty reached 17,644.75 during the day’s trade. After quite a roller-coaster ride the trading week has ended on a positive note. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports & SEZ are the top performers in Nifty50 index today.
“Indian markets reacted to strong positive undercurrent across the global equities that triggered a massive bout of short covering in key sectors. Markets were in a fall season and hence the valuations had become attractive prompting traders to shrug off the weak sentiment. Technically, the Nifty has formed a double bottom near the 200-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) and bounced back sharply. The index has also formed a promising bullish candle on daily and weekly charts which supports further uptrend from the current levels. As long as the index is trading above 17400 the uptrend wave is likely to continue. Meanwhile, the Bank Nifty successfully cleared the 20-day SMA mark which is broadly positive. For the Bank Nifty, 41000 or 20-day SMA could be the immediate support zone. Above which, it could move till 41700-42300 levels. For short term traders 17550-17500 would be the immediate support level while 17700-17850 is the crucial resistance,” said Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President – Technical Research, Kotak Securities Ltd
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- SBIN: 5.11 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: 3.30 per cent
- Reliance: 2.46 per cent
- ITC: 2.42 per cent
- Tata Steel: 2.20 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 2.18 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Tech Mahindra: -2.19 per cent
- UltraTechCement: -1.04 per cent
- Nestle Ind: -0.17 per cent
- Asian Paints: -0.16 per cent
- Sun Pharma: -0.01 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Adani Enterprises: 16.60 per cent
- Adani Ports: 9.76 per cent
- SBIN: 5.11 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: 3.28 per cent
- SBI Life: 2.80 per cent
- Tata Steel: 2.68 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Tech Mahindra: -2.09 per cent
- UltraTechCement: -0.94 per cent
- Cipla: -0.87 per cent
- Divis Lab: -0.32 per cent
- Nestle Ind: -0.23 per cent
