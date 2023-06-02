By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 100 Pints, Nifty Ends Flat After Two Days Of Dip; Tata Steel, Hindalco Among Top Gainers
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 118.57 points higher at 62,547.11 and Nifty50 was trading 46.35 points higher at 18,534.10.
New Delhi: Indian indices ended the trading week on a positive note. Sensex Friday opened at 62,601.97 (previous close: 62,428.54), climbed up to 62,719.84, and fell down to 62,379.86 during the day’s trade; Nifty, meanwhile, opened today at 18,550.85 (previous close: 18,487.75) touched a high of 18,573.70 and a low of 18,478.40.
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 118.57 points higher at 62,547.11 and Nifty50 was trading 46.35 points higher at 18,534.10.
You may like to read
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Tata Steel: 1.93 per cent
- Maruti Suzuki: 1.73 per cent
- M&M: 1.71 per cent
- Sun Pharma: 1.20 per cent
- L&T: 1.19 per cent
- Titan: 1.15 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Infosys: -1.58 per cent
- Wipro: -0.60 per cent
- TCS: -0.46 per cent
- HCL Tech: -0.38 per cent
- Reliance: -0.29 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: -0.25 per cent
- IndusIndBank: -0.24 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Hindalco: 3.43 per cent
- Hero Motorcorp: 3.09 per cent
- Apollo Hospital: 3.03 per cent
- Tata Steel: 1.98 per cent
- Maruti Suzuki: 1.84 per cent
- M&M: 1.83 per cent
- JSW Steel: 1.82 per cent
- Dr Reddy: 1.45 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Adani Enterprises: -2.09 per cent
- BPCL: -1.30 per cent
- HDFC Life: -1.05 per cent
- TCS: -0.53 per cent
- Wipro: -0.44 per cent
- HCL Tech: -0.37 per cent
- SBI Life: -0.35 per cent
- Reliance: -0.32 per cent
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.