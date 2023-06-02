Home

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 100 Pints, Nifty Ends Flat After Two Days Of Dip; Tata Steel, Hindalco Among Top Gainers

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 118.57 points higher at 62,547.11 and Nifty50 was trading 46.35 points higher at 18,534.10.

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 100 Pints, Nifty Ends Flat After Two Days Of Dip; Tata Steel, Hindalco Among Top Gainers (Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: Indian indices ended the trading week on a positive note. Sensex Friday opened at 62,601.97 (previous close: 62,428.54), climbed up to 62,719.84, and fell down to 62,379.86 during the day’s trade; Nifty, meanwhile, opened today at 18,550.85 (previous close: 18,487.75) touched a high of 18,573.70 and a low of 18,478.40.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Tata Steel: 1.93 per cent

Maruti Suzuki: 1.73 per cent

M&M: 1.71 per cent

Sun Pharma: 1.20 per cent

L&T: 1.19 per cent

Titan: 1.15 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Infosys: -1.58 per cent

Wipro: -0.60 per cent

TCS: -0.46 per cent

HCL Tech: -0.38 per cent

Reliance: -0.29 per cent

Bajaj Finance: -0.25 per cent

IndusIndBank: -0.24 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Hindalco: 3.43 per cent

Hero Motorcorp: 3.09 per cent

Apollo Hospital: 3.03 per cent

Tata Steel: 1.98 per cent

Maruti Suzuki: 1.84 per cent

M&M: 1.83 per cent

JSW Steel: 1.82 per cent

Dr Reddy: 1.45 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Adani Enterprises: -2.09 per cent

BPCL: -1.30 per cent

HDFC Life: -1.05 per cent

TCS: -0.53 per cent

Wipro: -0.44 per cent

HCL Tech: -0.37 per cent

SBI Life: -0.35 per cent

Reliance: -0.32 per cent

