CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 100 Points, Inches Closer To 63K; Nifty Above 18.6K
At close, BSE Sensex was 122.75 points up at 62,969.13 and Nifty50 was trading 35.20 points up at 18,633.85.
New Delhi: Indian indices continued their upward journey aided by broad-based gains across sectors taking cues from the positive global cues. Sensex opened at 62,839.85 (previous close: 62,846.38), climbed up to a high of 63,036.12 and fell down to 62,737.40 during the day’s trade; meanwhile, Nifty opened 18,606.65 (previous close: 18,598.65), touched a high of 18,662.45 and a low of 18,575.50 during the day’s trade.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- ITC: 2.34 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: 1.13 per cent
- Kotak Bank: 1.07 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 1.01 per cent
- Axis Bank: 0.88 per cent
- HCL Tech: 0.74 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Tech Mahindra: -1.27 per cent
- Tata Steel: -1.15 per cent
- Sun Pharma: -0.92 per cent
- NestleInd: -0.70 per cent
- L&T: -0.61 per cent
- Tata Motors: -0.47 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- ITC: 2.35 per cent
- HDFC Life: 1.72 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: 1.13 per cent
- Kotak Bank: 0.97 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 0.95 per cent
- Wipro: 0.80 per cent
- HCL Tech: 0.78 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Hindalco: -1.49 per cent
- Adani Enterprises: -1.46 per cent
- Tata Steel: -1.38 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: -1.28 per cent
- Dr Reddy: -1.03 per cent
- Eicher Motors: -0.96 per cent
- Apollo Hospital: -0.87 per cent
- Sun Pharma: -0.78 per cent
- NestleInd: -0.71 per cent
