Home

Business

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Up By 100 Points, Nifty Ends Flat. Powell’s Rate Hike Comments Spark Selling Spree

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Up By 100 Points, Nifty Ends Flat. Powell’s Rate Hike Comments Spark Selling Spree

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 123.63 points up at 60,348.09 and Nifty50 was trading 36.45 points up at 17,747.90

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Up By 100 Points, Nifty Ends Flat. Powell's Rate Hike Comments Spark Selling Spree

New Delhi: Indian indices opened in red today with Sensex dipping to the 59K range from where it rose in the previous trading session. The comments made by Fed chair Jerome Powell yesterday regarding the rate hike have ignited the selling spree among investors. The global markets too witnessed a fall. Dow Jones was down by 1.72 per cent, S&P 500 was down by 1.53 per cent, Nasdaq Composite was down by 1.25 per cent, Russell 2000 Index was down by 1.11 per cent, Amex Oil Index was down by 1.90 per cent.

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 123.63 points up at 60,348.09 and Nifty50 was trading 36.45 points up at 17,747.90

You may like to read

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

IndusIndBank: 4.76 per cent

M&M: 1.39 per cent

L&T: 1.31 per cent

ITC: 1.22 per cent

NTPC: 1.10 per cent

UltraTechCement: 0.96 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Bajaj Finance: -2.30 per cent

Tech Mahindra: -1.14 per cent

Infosys: -1.00 per cent

Sun Pharma: -0.86 per cent

Kotak Bank: -0.55 per cent

HCL Tech: -0.36 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

IndusIndBank: 4.81 per cent

Adani Ports: 3.06 per cent

Adani Enterprises: 2.83 per cent

Bajaj Auto: 2.20 per cent

L&T: 1.44 per cent

M&M: 1.39 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Bajaj Finance: -2.20 per cent

Hindalco: -1.39 per cent

Tech Mahindra: -1.02 per cent

Infosys: -0.96 per cent

Apollo Hospital: -0.84 per cent

Sun Pharma: -0.75 per cent

Dr Reddy: -0.53 per cent

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.