CLOSING BELL: Sensex Up By 100 Points, Nifty Ends Flat. Powell’s Rate Hike Comments Spark Selling Spree
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 123.63 points up at 60,348.09 and Nifty50 was trading 36.45 points up at 17,747.90
New Delhi: Indian indices opened in red today with Sensex dipping to the 59K range from where it rose in the previous trading session. The comments made by Fed chair Jerome Powell yesterday regarding the rate hike have ignited the selling spree among investors. The global markets too witnessed a fall. Dow Jones was down by 1.72 per cent, S&P 500 was down by 1.53 per cent, Nasdaq Composite was down by 1.25 per cent, Russell 2000 Index was down by 1.11 per cent, Amex Oil Index was down by 1.90 per cent.
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 123.63 points up at 60,348.09 and Nifty50 was trading 36.45 points up at 17,747.90
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- IndusIndBank: 4.76 per cent
- M&M: 1.39 per cent
- L&T: 1.31 per cent
- ITC: 1.22 per cent
- NTPC: 1.10 per cent
- UltraTechCement: 0.96 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Bajaj Finance: -2.30 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: -1.14 per cent
- Infosys: -1.00 per cent
- Sun Pharma: -0.86 per cent
- Kotak Bank: -0.55 per cent
- HCL Tech: -0.36 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- IndusIndBank: 4.81 per cent
- Adani Ports: 3.06 per cent
- Adani Enterprises: 2.83 per cent
- Bajaj Auto: 2.20 per cent
- L&T: 1.44 per cent
- M&M: 1.39 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Bajaj Finance: -2.20 per cent
- Hindalco: -1.39 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: -1.02 per cent
- Infosys: -0.96 per cent
- Apollo Hospital: -0.84 per cent
- Sun Pharma: -0.75 per cent
- Dr Reddy: -0.53 per cent
