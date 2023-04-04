Home

Business

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 114 Points, Closes Above 59K; Auto, Banks Rise

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 114 Points, Closes Above 59K; Auto, Banks Rise

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 114.92 points up at 59,106.44 and Nifty50 was trading 38.30 points up at 17,398.05.

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 114 Points, Closes Above 59K; Auto, Banks Rise

New Delhi: Indian indices opened on a higher note Tuesday taking cues from the global market. Sensex opened at 59,131.16 today, rose up to 59,204.82 and fell to a low of 58,793.08 during the day’s trade. Meanwhile, Nifty50 opened at 17,427.95, touched a high of 17,428.08 and a low of 17,312.75.

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 114.92 points up at 59,106.44 and Nifty50 was trading 38.30 points up at 17,398.05.

You may like to read

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

HUL: 2.52 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 1.74 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 1.56 per cent

NTPC: 1.40 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 1.26 per cent

HCL Tech: 1.12 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Infosys: -1.17 per cent

ITC: -1.17 per cent

HUL: -0.89 per cent

Sun Pharma: -0.53 per cent

Power Grid: -0.49 per cent

Tata Steel: -0.43 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Hero Motocorp: 3.48 per cent

Coal India: 3.11 per cent

Bajaj Auto: 2.71 per cent

Maruti: 2.60 per cent

Divis Labs: 2.01 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

BPCL: -4.08 per cent

Adani Enterprises: -1.85 per cent

Apollo Hospital: -1.81 per cent

Infosys: -1.26 per cent

ITC: -1.12 per cent

Cipla: -1.04 per cent

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.