CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 114 Points, Closes Above 59K; Auto, Banks Rise

Updated: April 4, 2023 4:07 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk

New Delhi: Indian indices opened on a higher note Tuesday taking cues from the global market. Sensex opened at 59,131.16 today, rose up to 59,204.82  and fell to a low of 58,793.08 during the day’s trade. Meanwhile, Nifty50 opened at 17,427.95, touched a high of 17,428.08 and a low of 17,312.75.

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 114.92 points up at 59,106.44 and Nifty50 was trading 38.30 points up at 17,398.05.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • HUL: 2.52 per cent
  • Bajaj Finance: 1.74 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: 1.56 per cent
  • NTPC: 1.40 per cent
  • Bajaj Finserv: 1.26 per cent
  • HCL Tech: 1.12 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • Infosys: -1.17 per cent
  • ITC: -1.17 per cent
  • HUL: -0.89 per cent
  • Sun Pharma: -0.53 per cent
  • Power Grid: -0.49 per cent
  • Tata Steel: -0.43 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • Hero Motocorp: 3.48 per cent
  • Coal India: 3.11 per cent
  • Bajaj Auto: 2.71 per cent
  • Maruti: 2.60 per cent
  • Divis Labs: 2.01 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • BPCL: -4.08 per cent
  • Adani Enterprises: -1.85 per cent
  • Apollo Hospital: -1.81 per cent
  • Infosys: -1.26 per cent
  • ITC: -1.12 per cent
  • Cipla: -1.04 per cent

Published Date: April 4, 2023 3:58 PM IST

Updated Date: April 4, 2023 4:07 PM IST

