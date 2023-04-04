CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 114 Points, Closes Above 59K; Auto, Banks Rise
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 114.92 points up at 59,106.44 and Nifty50 was trading 38.30 points up at 17,398.05.
New Delhi: Indian indices opened on a higher note Tuesday taking cues from the global market. Sensex opened at 59,131.16 today, rose up to 59,204.82 and fell to a low of 58,793.08 during the day’s trade. Meanwhile, Nifty50 opened at 17,427.95, touched a high of 17,428.08 and a low of 17,312.75.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- HUL: 2.52 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 1.74 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: 1.56 per cent
- NTPC: 1.40 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: 1.26 per cent
- HCL Tech: 1.12 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Infosys: -1.17 per cent
- ITC: -1.17 per cent
- HUL: -0.89 per cent
- Sun Pharma: -0.53 per cent
- Power Grid: -0.49 per cent
- Tata Steel: -0.43 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Hero Motocorp: 3.48 per cent
- Coal India: 3.11 per cent
- Bajaj Auto: 2.71 per cent
- Maruti: 2.60 per cent
- Divis Labs: 2.01 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- BPCL: -4.08 per cent
- Adani Enterprises: -1.85 per cent
- Apollo Hospital: -1.81 per cent
- Infosys: -1.26 per cent
- ITC: -1.12 per cent
- Cipla: -1.04 per cent
