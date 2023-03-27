Home

At close, BSE Sensex was up by 126.76 points at 57,6653.86 and Nifty50 was up by 40.65 points at 16,985.70

New Delhi: Indian indices opened Monday on a higher note on the back of buoyancy in SGX Nifty after US markets closed higher on Friday. Sensex rose as much as 58,019.55 and touched a low of 57,415.02; Nifty, in its highest, crossed 17K barrier and plunged to a low 16,918.55 during the day’s trade.

