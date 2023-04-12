CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 235 Points, Nifty Closes Above 17.8K, IT Stocks Rise
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 235.05 points up at 60,392.77 and Nifty50 was trading 90.10 points up at 17,812.40
New Delhi: Indian indices opened Wednesday flat and green amid mixed signals from the global markets. Sensex opened at 60,180.20, climbed as much as 60,437.64 and fell down to a low of 60,094.69 during the day’s trade; meanwhile, Nifty50 opened at 17,759.55, touched a high of 17,825.75 and a low of 17,717.25.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Infosys: 1.48 per cent
- Tata Motors: 1.28 per cent
- HDFC Bank: 1.22 per cent
- Asian Paints: 1.17 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: 1.08 per cent
- HDFC: 0.96 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Power Grid Corp: -1.58 per cent
- Nestle Ind: -1.28 per cent
- NTPC: -1.24 per cent
- UltraTechCement: -0.87 per cent
- SBI: -0.70 per cent
- HUL: -0.68 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- DivisLabs: 9.65 per cent
- Bajaj Auto: 2.55 per cent
- Adani Enterprises: 2.49 per cent
- Eicher Motors: 2.44 per cent
- Dr Reddy: 2.22 per cent
- Coal India: 1.90 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Power Grid Corp: -1.66 per cent
- NTPC: -1.38 per cent
- Nestle Ind: -1.09 per cent
- UltraTechCement: -0.79 per cent
- HUL: -0.77 per cent
- ONGC: -0.69 per cent
