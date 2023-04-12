Home

Business

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 235 Points, Nifty Closes Above 17.8K, IT Stocks Rise

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 235 Points, Nifty Closes Above 17.8K, IT Stocks Rise

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 235.05 points up at 60,392.77 and Nifty50 was trading 90.10 points up at 17,812.40

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 235 Points, Nifty Closes Above 17.8K, IT Stocks Rise (Image: Freepik)

New Delhi: Indian indices opened Wednesday flat and green amid mixed signals from the global markets. Sensex opened at 60,180.20, climbed as much as 60,437.64 and fell down to a low of 60,094.69 during the day’s trade; meanwhile, Nifty50 opened at 17,759.55, touched a high of 17,825.75 and a low of 17,717.25.

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 235.05 points up at 60,392.77 and Nifty50 was trading 90.10 points up at 17,812.40.

You may like to read

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Infosys: 1.48 per cent

Tata Motors: 1.28 per cent

HDFC Bank: 1.22 per cent

Asian Paints: 1.17 per cent

Tech Mahindra: 1.08 per cent

HDFC: 0.96 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Power Grid Corp: -1.58 per cent

Nestle Ind: -1.28 per cent

NTPC: -1.24 per cent

UltraTechCement: -0.87 per cent

SBI: -0.70 per cent

HUL: -0.68 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

DivisLabs: 9.65 per cent

Bajaj Auto: 2.55 per cent

Adani Enterprises: 2.49 per cent

Eicher Motors: 2.44 per cent

Dr Reddy: 2.22 per cent

Coal India: 1.90 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Power Grid Corp: -1.66 per cent

NTPC: -1.38 per cent

Nestle Ind: -1.09 per cent

UltraTechCement: -0.79 per cent

HUL: -0.77 per cent

ONGC: -0.69 per cent

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.