CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 240 Points, Ends Above 61.3K; Nifty Settles Above 18.1K

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 242.27 points up at 61,354.71 and Nifty50 was trading 82.65 points up at 18,147.65.

New Delhi: Indian indices opened Tuesday on a strong note despite apprehensions following the fall in SGX Nifty and overnight weakening in the US markets. However, the recovery in key Asian gauges seemed to have provided some relief to investors.

Sensex opened today at 61,301.61, climbed up to 61,48624 and fell down to 61,255.00 during the day’s trade; meanwhile, Nifty opened at 18,124.80, touched a high of 18,180.25 and a low of 18,101.75 during the day’s trade.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd said “India’s relatively better macro economic growth has been adding fizz to the ongoing rally, with the robust April GST numbers further providing fillip even as global markets remain sluggish to negative. Rally in IT, metals and power stocks helped benchmark indices sail above the crucial levels.”

He added that technically, the Nifty has formed a small candle while on intraday charts it is still holding higher bottom a formation which is broadly positive. In the near future, 18050-18000 would be the key support zone while 18200-18250 would act as an immediate hurdle for the bulls. However, below 18000, the uptrend would be vulnerable.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Tech Mahindra: 2.86 per cent

NTPC: 2.56 per cent

Tata Steel: 2.36 per cent

Maruti: 2.10 per cent

Infosys: 2.08 per cent

PowerGridCorp: 1.35 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Sun Pharma: -1.45 per cent

UltraTechCement: -1.28 per cent

Bharti Airtel: -1.11 per cent

Tata Motors: -1.01 per cent

Kotak Bank: -0.89 per cent

SBIN: -0.50 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

ONGC: 3.37 per cent

Tech Mahindra: 2.86 per cent

HDFC Life: 2.74 per cent

NTPC: 2.33 per cent

Tata Steel: 2.27 per cent

Maruti: 2.04 per cent

Infosys: 2.02 per cent

PowerGridCorp: 1.35 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Hero Motorcorp: -2.46 per cent

Sun Pharma: -1.54 per cent

UltraTechCement: -1.30 per cent

Bharti Airtel: -1.14 per cent

Kotak Bank: -0.99 per cent

Tata Motors: -0.94 per cent

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.