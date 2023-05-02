CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 240 Points, Ends Above 61.3K; Nifty Settles Above 18.1K
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 242.27 points up at 61,354.71 and Nifty50 was trading 82.65 points up at 18,147.65.
New Delhi: Indian indices opened Tuesday on a strong note despite apprehensions following the fall in SGX Nifty and overnight weakening in the US markets. However, the recovery in key Asian gauges seemed to have provided some relief to investors.
Also Read:
Sensex opened today at 61,301.61, climbed up to 61,48624 and fell down to 61,255.00 during the day’s trade; meanwhile, Nifty opened at 18,124.80, touched a high of 18,180.25 and a low of 18,101.75 during the day’s trade.
You may like to read
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 242.27 points up at 61,354.71 and Nifty50 was trading 82.65 points up at 18,147.65.
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd said “India’s relatively better macro economic growth has been adding fizz to the ongoing rally, with the robust April GST numbers further providing fillip even as global markets remain sluggish to negative. Rally in IT, metals and power stocks helped benchmark indices sail above the crucial levels.”
He added that technically, the Nifty has formed a small candle while on intraday charts it is still holding higher bottom a formation which is broadly positive. In the near future, 18050-18000 would be the key support zone while 18200-18250 would act as an immediate hurdle for the bulls. However, below 18000, the uptrend would be vulnerable.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Tech Mahindra: 2.86 per cent
- NTPC: 2.56 per cent
- Tata Steel: 2.36 per cent
- Maruti: 2.10 per cent
- Infosys: 2.08 per cent
- PowerGridCorp: 1.35 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Sun Pharma: -1.45 per cent
- UltraTechCement: -1.28 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: -1.11 per cent
- Tata Motors: -1.01 per cent
- Kotak Bank: -0.89 per cent
- SBIN: -0.50 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- ONGC: 3.37 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: 2.86 per cent
- HDFC Life: 2.74 per cent
- NTPC: 2.33 per cent
- Tata Steel: 2.27 per cent
- Maruti: 2.04 per cent
- Infosys: 2.02 per cent
- PowerGridCorp: 1.35 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Hero Motorcorp: -2.46 per cent
- Sun Pharma: -1.54 per cent
- UltraTechCement: -1.30 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: -1.14 per cent
- Kotak Bank: -0.99 per cent
- Tata Motors: -0.94 per cent
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.