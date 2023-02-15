Home

Mumbai: Indian indices opened flat and red on Tuesday after US inflation data hinted at more rate hikes. However, both Sensex and Nifty gathered steam during the day’s trade with the former climbing as much as 61,352.55 and the latter touching 18,034.10.

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 242.83 points up at 61,275.09 and Nifty50 was trading 86 points up at 18,015.85.

“Markets were slightly volatile in early trades, but recovered in late trades to end with steady gains as investors mostly resorted to selective buying. Traders are taking a cautious approach currently due to uncertainty in global markets and the trend could continue for some more time. Technically, post the 17900 breakout the market is comfortably trading above 17850, which is largely positive. The Nifty has also formed a bullish candle and a higher bottom formation on intraday charts which supports further uptrend from the current levels. For the trend following traders, 17900 would act as a key support zone, above which the index could move up to 18100-18150. On the flip side, below 17900, bulls may prefer to exit out from the trading long position,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.



SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Tech Mahindra: 5.46 per cent

Reliance: 2.51 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 1.61 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 1.37 per cent

M&M: 1.10 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

HUL: -1.22 per cent

ITC: -1.14 per cent

Sun Pharma: -1.12 per cent

HDFC: -0.70 per cent

Tata Steel: -1.86 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Tech Mahindra: 5.46 per cent

Apollo Hospital: 4.99 per cent

Eicher Motors: 4.42 per cent

Reliance: 2.39 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 1.67 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 1.42 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

HUL: -1.22 per cent

Sun Pharma: -1.17 per cent

ONGC: -0.77 per cent

IndusInd Bank: -0.66 per cent

HDFC: -0.52 per cent

