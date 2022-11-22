CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 270 Points, Nifty Settles Above 18.2K. IT Stocks Shine

At close, BSE Sensex was 274.12 points or 0.45 per cent up at 61,418.96 and NSE Nifty was 84.25 points or 0.46 per cent up at 18,244.20

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

Mumbai: Dalal Street got into a recovery mode on Tuesday. After briefly falling in the early trade, both Sensex and Nifty went on a rollercoaster ride till afternoon, after which both the indices showed a steady rise.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

IndusInd Bank: 2.60 per cent

NTPC: 1.55 per cent

UltraTechCement: 1.51 per cent

Titan Company: 1.26 per cent

Infosys: 1.17 per cent

TCS: 0.97 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Nestle: -0.76 per cent

Bharti Airtel: -0.48 per cent

Power Grid Corp: -0.37 per cent

HDFC Bank: -0.19 per cent

Kotak Mahindra: -0.13 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

IndusInd Bank: 2.67 per cent

JSW Steel: 1.68 per cent

NTPC: 1.61 per cent

HDFC Life: 1.43 per cent

UltraTechCement: 1.31 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

BPCL: -1.11 per cent

Nestle: -0.75 per cent

Power Grid Corp: -0.57 per cent

Bharti Airtel: -0.42 per cent

Kotak Mahindra: -0.22 per cent