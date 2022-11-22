CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 270 Points, Nifty Settles Above 18.2K. IT Stocks Shine
At close, BSE Sensex was 274.12 points or 0.45 per cent up at 61,418.96 and NSE Nifty was 84.25 points or 0.46 per cent up at 18,244.20
Mumbai: Dalal Street got into a recovery mode on Tuesday. After briefly falling in the early trade, both Sensex and Nifty went on a rollercoaster ride till afternoon, after which both the indices showed a steady rise.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- IndusInd Bank: 2.60 per cent
- NTPC: 1.55 per cent
- UltraTechCement: 1.51 per cent
- Titan Company: 1.26 per cent
- Infosys: 1.17 per cent
- TCS: 0.97 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Nestle: -0.76 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: -0.48 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: -0.37 per cent
- HDFC Bank: -0.19 per cent
- Kotak Mahindra: -0.13 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- IndusInd Bank: 2.67 per cent
- JSW Steel: 1.68 per cent
- NTPC: 1.61 per cent
- HDFC Life: 1.43 per cent
- UltraTechCement: 1.31 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- BPCL: -1.11 per cent
- Nestle: -0.75 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: -0.57 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: -0.42 per cent
- Kotak Mahindra: -0.22 per cent
