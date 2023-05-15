Home

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 300 Points, Ends Above 62.3K; Tata Motors, TCS Rise

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 317.81 points up at 62,345.71 and Nifty50 was trading 84.05 points up at 18,398.85

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 300 Points, Ends Above 62.3K; Tata Motors, TCS Rise (Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: Indian indices opened Monday on a positive note even though it was expected that markets may see a gap down opening tracking weakness in other Asian indices as risk aversion is likely to be the preferred theme.

Sensex opened today at 62,157.10, climbed up to 62,562.67 and fell down up 61,950.30 during the day’s trade. Nifty, meanwhile, opened at 18,398.85, touched a high of 18,458.90 and low of 18,287.90.

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 317.81 points up at 62,345.71 and Nifty50 was trading 84.05 points up at 18,398.85

Daily market commentary by Mr. Rajesh Sinha, Sr. Research Analyst, BONANZA PORTFOLIO LTD:

USDINR CMP- 82.36 (spot) Indian Rupee depreciated today on a strong Dollar. However, FII inflows and weak crude oil prices cushioned the downside.

Macroeconomic data from India was mixed. India’s consumer inflation declined to an 18-month low at 4.7 per cent in April 2023 as compared to 5.66 per cent in March 2023.

However, India’s industrial production increased by 1.1 per cent in March 2023, at a slower pace as compared to 5.6 per cent in February 2023.

India’s WPI declined to -0.92% in April as compared to 1.34 per cent in the previous month.

US Dollar gained on safe haven demand amid worries over debt ceiling crisis.

Gold prices traded up on Monday, with spot gold price at Comex was trading higher by 0.19 per cent at USd 2023 per ounce.

Gold June future contract at MCX were trading up by 0.24 per cent at Rs 61035 per 10 grams by noon session.

Gold prices resumed trading on positive note as safe haven demand amid mounting fears over the US debt-ceiling crisis and banking sector crisis.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Tata Motors: 2.94 per cent

ITC: 1.87 per cent

Tech Mahindra: 1.58 per cent

HUL: 1.30 per cent

Infosys: 1.00 per cent

L&T: 1.00 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Maruti: -1.00 per cent

TCS: -0.63 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -0.15 per cent

Sun Pharma: -0.06 per cent

Nestle Ind: -0.05 per cent

Bajaj Finance: -0.04 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Hero Moto Corp: 3.04 per cent

Tata Motors: 2.83 per cent

ITC: 1.89 per cent

Tech Mahindra: 1.58 per cent

HUL: 1.49 per cent

Infosys: 1.00 per cent

L&T: 1.00 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS