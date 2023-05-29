Home

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 340 Points, Bank Nifty Touches Lifetime High; M&M, Titan Top Gainers

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 344.69 points higher at 62,846.38, Nifty50 was trading 99.30 points up at 18,598.65 and Nifty Bank was trading 293.90 points up at 44,311.90.

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 340 Points, Bank Nifty Touches Lifetime High; M&M, Titan Top Gainers (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Indian indices opened Monday on a positive note in the midst of positive catalysts and hopeful market sentiment. Sensex opened today at 62,801.54 (previous close: 62,501.69) and climbed up to 63,026 during the day’s trade; meanwhile, Nifty opened today at 18,619.15, touched a high of 18,641.20, a low of 18,581.25 during the day’s trade. Nifty Bank today opened at 44,276.80, touched its 52-week high of 44,483.35 during the day’s trade.

According to Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior VP Research, Mehta Equities Ltd, the path to success seems clear with technical indicators aligning and bullish momentum prevailing.

“As the monsoon forecast remains promising, GDP growth projections rise, and both foreign and domestic investors show confidence, the stage is set for a potential pause in the Fed’s rate hike. Furthermore, the unstoppable rally in Nasdaq and S&P 500 adds fuel to the market’s fire. Amidst these favorable conditions, let us embrace the bullish opportunities presented by INDIAN HOTELS, TCS, and RELIANCE INDUSTRIES, capitalizing on any corrective declines for inter-week gains,” said Tapse.

