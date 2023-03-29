Home

Business

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 340 Points, Nifty Settles Above 17K, Adani Shares Surge

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 340 Points, Nifty Settles Above 17K, Adani Shares Surge

Sensex touched a high of 58,124 and plunged to a low of 57,524.32 during the day's trade. Meanwhile, Nifty50 climbed up to 17,126.15 and fell up to 16,940.60 during the day's trade.

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 340 Points, Nifty Settles Above 17K, Adani Shares Surge

New Delhi: Indian indices witnessed a steady start on amid positive cues from other Asian indices despite a slump in the US markets on Tuesday. Sensex touched a high of 58,124 and plunged to a low of 57,524.32 during the day’s trade. Meanwhile, Nifty50 climbed up to 17,126.15 and fell up to 16,940.60 during the day’s trade. Investors greeted Adani stocks — both Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports — with great enthusiasm on Wednesday after the conglomerate’s response to media reports regarding its debt repayment.

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 346.37 points up at 57,960.09 and Nifty50 was trading 166.00 points up at 17,117.70

You may like to read

“Nifty medium setup remains positive with buying on dips advisable. for the short term as well, we are currently seeing weekly support placed at 16800 levels – on the higher side 17500/17700 is expected. Expect some further consolidation before the index witnesses a direction move. Energy and Banking stocks look attractive while underperformance is seen in the Auto and BFSI space,” said Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities Ltd.

“Despite some hiccups, markets staged a smart rebound as investors placed bullish bets on the day of current month derivative expiry. Although there is no major change in global market sentiment, foreign investors turning net buyers of domestic equities in recent sessions has helped improve the overall mood. Technically, after the breakout of the 17050 range, the positive momentum intensified. A promising reversal formation and long bullish candle on daily charts is indicating further uptrend from the current levels. For the bulls, 17000 would act as a trend decider level and above the same, the index could move up to 17200-17250. On the flip side, below 17000 the uptrend would be vulnerable,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

HCL Tech: 2.72 per cent

Tata Motors: 2.07 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 2.03 per cent

HUL: 1.98 per cent

NTPC: 1.95 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 1.93 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Bharti Airtel: -0.63 per cent

Reliance: -0.56 per cent

Asian Paints: -0.53 per cent

ICICI Bank: -0.49 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Adani Enterprises: 9.29 per cent

Adani Ports: 7.19 per cent

Hero Motocorp: 2.87 per cent

Eicher Motors: 2.76 per cent

HCL Tech: 2.71 per cent

JSW Steel: 2.52 per cent

ONGC: 2.28 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 2.17 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

UPL: -0.79 per cent

Bharti Airtel: -0.46 per cent

Asian Paints: -0.34 per cent

Reliance: -0.26 per cent

Cipla: -0.11 per cent

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.