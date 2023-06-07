Home

Business

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 350 Points, Breaches 63K-Mark Once Again; Nifty Touches 18.7K

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 350 Points, Breaches 63K-Mark Once Again; Nifty Touches 18.7K

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 350.08 points up at 63,142.96 and Nifty50 was trading 127.40 points up at 18,726.40.

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 350 Points, Breaches 63K-Mark Once Again; Nifty Touches 18.7K (Image: Pexels)

New Delhi: Indian indices opened Wednesday on a positive note amid the green signals from global markets and overnight rise in US indices. Sensex opened today at 62,917.39 (previous close: 62,792.88), climbed up to 63,196.43, and fell down to 62,841.95; meanwhile, Nifty opened today at 18,665.60 (previous close: 18,599.00), touched a high of 18,738.95 and a low of 18,636.00 during the day’s trade.

Sensex successfully managed to cross the psychological barrier of 63K, while Nifty is still inching towards 18K.

You may like to read

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 350.08 points up at 63,142.96 and Nifty50 was trading 127.40 points up at 18,726.40.

Daily Market Commentary By Rajesh Sinha, Sr. Research Analyst, BONANZA PORTFOLIO LTD

Indian Rupee appreciated on positive domestic equities and some softness in US Dollar. Decline in crude oil prices also supported Rupee. However, a soft tone in Asian and European markets due to an unexpected decline in China’s trade balance capped sharp gains.

India’s GDP estimates were revised to lower level 6.3 per cent for FY 2023-24 from 6.6 per cent earlier. US Dollar softened on uncertainty over rate hike by US Federal Reserve in its June FOMC

The World Bank revised 2023 global growth forecast higher at 2.1 per cent from 1.7 per cent in its June forecast but slashed 2024 growth estimates to 2.4% from previous forecast of 2.7%.

The dollar wobbled today as chances faded for a rate hike next week by the Federal Reserve, while the Canadian dollar touched one-month highs as traders amped up bets for the country to raise rates and the Turkish lira hit record lows.

All the sector indices ended in the green with Capital goods, Metal, Oil & Gas, FMCG, Power, and Realty up 1 per cent each.

Top gainers on Nifty were Britannia Industries, Tata Consumer Products, BPCL, Nestle India and HDFC Life, while losers were Cipla, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, M&M and Maruti Suzuki.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES