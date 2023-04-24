Home

Business

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 400 Points, Ends Above 60K; Nifty Closes 119 Points Higher

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 400 Points, Ends Above 60K; Nifty Closes 119 Points Higher

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 401.04 points higher at 60,056.10 and Nifty50 was trading 119.35 points higher at 17,743.40.

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 400 Points, Ends Above 60K; Nifty Closes 125 Points Higher (Image: Pexels)

New Delhi: Indian indices opened Monday on a higher note in tandem with the up move seen in SGX Nifty even as most of the Asian gauges were trading mixed. Sensex opened at 59,873.71, rose up to 60,101.64 and fell up to 59,62011 during the day’s trade; meanwhile, Nifty50 opened at 17,707.55, touched a high of 17,754.50 and a low of 17,612.50.

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 401.04 points higher at 60,056.10 and Nifty50 was trading 119.35 points higher at 17,743.40.

You may like to read

Rajesh Sinha, Sr. Research Analyst, BONANZA PORTFOLIO LTD Lists The Major Happenings In The Market Today:

During the day, HDFC Asset Management Company received final approval from the SEBI for a change in control of the company due to a change in co-sponsor of HDFC Mutual Fund from HDFC to HDFC Bank, after the merger of HDFC and HDFC Bank.

The respective approvals from SEBI in terms of the AlF regulations and the PMS regulations are awaited. Reliance Industries has decided to withdraw the proposal to merge subsidiary Reliance New Energy Limited (RNEL) with itself and, instead, let the venture undertake the renewable energy venture of the conglomerate.

Oil prices slipped on concerns about rising interest rates, the global economy, and the outlook for fuel demand outweighed support from the prospect of tighter supplies on OPEC+ supply cuts.

The dollar began the last trading week of the month on the back foot, with traders awaiting a slew of central bank meetings in May for clues on when the steepest global monetary policy tightening campaign in years might come to a halt.

On the sectoral front, information technology, and financials were major gainers while pharma faced selling pressure.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Wipro: 2.72 per cent

ICICI Bank: 2.37 per cent

Titan: 2.14 per cent

SBIN: 2.00 per cent

UltraTechCement: 1.20 per cent

HDFC: 0.96 per cent

HDFC Bank: 0.91 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

IndusIndBank: -1.24 per cent

Sun Pharma: -1.15 per cent

Maruti: -1.11 per cent

Bharti Airtel: -0.63 per cent

M&M: -0.54 per cent

Infosys: -0.09 per cent

Bajaj Finance:-0.07 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

HDFC Life: 6.40 per cent

Tata Consumer Products: 4.87 per cent

Wipro: 2.69 per cent

Axis Bank: 2.32 per cent

ICICI Bank: 2.22 per cent

Titan: 2.21 per cent

SBIN: 1.96 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Dr Reddy: -1.37 per cent

IndusIndBank: -.134 per cent

Cipla: -1.15 per cent

Divis Labs: -1.13 per cent

Maruti -1.01 per cent

Sun Pharma: -0.95 per cent

UPL: -0.68 per cent

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.