CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 440 Points, Ends Above 63K; Nifty Reclaims 18.8K

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 446.03 points up at 63,416.03 and Nifty50 was trading 126.20 points up at 18,817.40.

New Delhi: Indian indices opened higher today despite a fall in US indices overnight including Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite. Sensex opened at 63,151.03 (previous close: 62,970.00), climbed up to 63,467.54, and fell down to 63,054.84 during the day’s trade; Nifty opened at 18,748.55 (previous close: 18,691.20), touched a high of 18,829.25 and a low of 18,714.25 during the day’s trade.

Daily market commentary by Rajesh Sinha, Sr. Research Analyst, BONANZA PORTFOLIO LTD

Gold and silver prices rebounded on June 27 from their three-month lows, attracting renewed buying interest from investors. The market sentiment has been influenced by various factors, including instability in Russia and weak PMI data from the US.

Shares of HDFC and HDFC Bank jumped up to 1.49 % today after HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh said the merger between the two firms is expected to be completed by July 1. The merger between the country’s largest private sector bank HDFC Bank and mortgage lender HDFC Ltd is expected to be completed by July 1.

The maiden public issue of IdeaForge Technology continues to get healthy response from investors with retail and high networth individuals being in forefront. The offer has received bids for 3.33 crore equity shares against IPO size of 46.48 lakh equity shares, subscribing 7.17 times today, the second day of bidding.

HDFC Life, Apollo hospital, SBI, JSW Steel and SBI Life were top gainer while Cipla, Britannia, TATA Consumer, Adani ports and UPL were top losers.

