Home

Business

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 440 Points, Nifty Closes Above 17.1K, Banks Up, Tech Stocks Down

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 440 Points, Nifty Closes Above 17.1K, Banks Up, Tech Stocks Down

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 445.73 points up at 57,963.27 an Nifty50 was trading 118.60 points up at 17,107.00.

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 440 Points, Nifty Closes Above 17.1K, Banks Up, Tech Stocks Down

New Delhi: Indian indices opened today on a positive note following the overnight rebound in US markets. The concerns among investors about the global banking sector seem to have subsided following the takeover of crisis-hit Credit Suisse by its rival UBS. Sensex touched a high of 58,133.33 and a low of 57,730.09; Nifty climbed up to 17,127.70 and plunged to a low of 17,016.00 during the day’s trade.

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 445.73 points up at 57,963.27 an Nifty50 was trading 118.60 points up at 17,107.00.

You may like to read

“Global markets recovery ushered in gains in domestic equity indices as both the benchmarks ended above the psychological levels on the back of strong gains in financials. However, the optimism may face hurdles as the recent turmoil in large banks in the US and Europe has shaken investors’ sentiment. The US FOMC meeting on Wednesday on interest rate decision would be keenly eyed as any hike surpassing street expectations could unsettle investors. Also, falling crude oil prices at a faster pace is raising concerns over the weakening global economic health,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

“Markets rebounded as the street cheered positive global cues on the back of constructive global banking sector development. While the market is eyeing the Fed meet on interest rate, risk flow too is seen returning. Nifty bulls will aim to hunt for another positive session after rebound witnessed from lower levels, with confirmation of strength only above the 200-DMA at 17456 mark,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Reliance: 3.11 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 2.94 per cent

Titan: 2.15 per cent

Axis Bank: 2.14 per cent

IndusIndBank: 1.94 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

PowerGridCorp: -2.11 per cent

HUL: -1.88 per cent

TechM: -1.19 per cent

TCS: -1.12 per cent

Infy: -0.91 per cent

HCL Tech: -0.69 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

HDFC Life: 3.82 per cent

Reliance: 3.21 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 2.89 per cent

Bajaj Auto: 2.76 per cent

SBI Life: 2.27 per cent

Axis Bank: 2.04 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

PowerGridCorp: -1.93 per cent

HUL: -1.88 per cent

Brittania: -1.50 per cent

TechM: -1.17 per cent

DivisLabs: -1.05 per cent

TCS: -1.03 per cent

Apollo Hospital: -1.00 per cent

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.