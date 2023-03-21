CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 440 Points, Nifty Closes Above 17.1K, Banks Up, Tech Stocks Down
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 445.73 points up at 57,963.27 an Nifty50 was trading 118.60 points up at 17,107.00.
New Delhi: Indian indices opened today on a positive note following the overnight rebound in US markets. The concerns among investors about the global banking sector seem to have subsided following the takeover of crisis-hit Credit Suisse by its rival UBS. Sensex touched a high of 58,133.33 and a low of 57,730.09; Nifty climbed up to 17,127.70 and plunged to a low of 17,016.00 during the day’s trade.
“Global markets recovery ushered in gains in domestic equity indices as both the benchmarks ended above the psychological levels on the back of strong gains in financials. However, the optimism may face hurdles as the recent turmoil in large banks in the US and Europe has shaken investors’ sentiment. The US FOMC meeting on Wednesday on interest rate decision would be keenly eyed as any hike surpassing street expectations could unsettle investors. Also, falling crude oil prices at a faster pace is raising concerns over the weakening global economic health,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.
“Markets rebounded as the street cheered positive global cues on the back of constructive global banking sector development. While the market is eyeing the Fed meet on interest rate, risk flow too is seen returning. Nifty bulls will aim to hunt for another positive session after rebound witnessed from lower levels, with confirmation of strength only above the 200-DMA at 17456 mark,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Reliance: 3.11 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 2.94 per cent
- Titan: 2.15 per cent
- Axis Bank: 2.14 per cent
- IndusIndBank: 1.94 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- PowerGridCorp: -2.11 per cent
- HUL: -1.88 per cent
- TechM: -1.19 per cent
- TCS: -1.12 per cent
- Infy: -0.91 per cent
- HCL Tech: -0.69 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- HDFC Life: 3.82 per cent
- Reliance: 3.21 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 2.89 per cent
- Bajaj Auto: 2.76 per cent
- SBI Life: 2.27 per cent
- Axis Bank: 2.04 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- PowerGridCorp: -1.93 per cent
- HUL: -1.88 per cent
- Brittania: -1.50 per cent
- TechM: -1.17 per cent
- DivisLabs: -1.05 per cent
- TCS: -1.03 per cent
- Apollo Hospital: -1.00 per cent
