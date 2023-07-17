Home

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 500 Points, Nifty Ends Above 19.7K; Indices Touch Fresh Record Highs

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 529.03 points higher at 66,589.93 and Nifty50 was trading 146.95 points higher at 19,711.45.

New Delhi: Indian indices opened Monday on a slightly higher note despite global indices closing on a weaker note on Friday. Sensex opened at 66,148.18 (previous close: 66,060.90), touched a lifetime high of 66,656.21 during the day’s trade; Nifty, meanwhile, opened at 19,612.15 (previous close: 19,564.50), touched a lifetime high of 19,731.85.

“Markets were in sublime form as benchmark indices scaled fresh peaks on the back of a rally in banking stocks after HDFC Bank announced better-than-expected Q1 results. Most of the corporate results announced so far have more or less met expectations, which shows the improving health of our economy,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

“The rally came despite weakness in European markets and a mixed ending in key Asian gauges. Technically, the Nifty has formed a bullish candle on daily charts and has also formed a breakout continuation formation on intraday charts. While the market is bullish, it is in an overbought and hence traders may prefer to book some profits at higher levels. For the trend following traders, 19600 would be the sacrosanct support level, above which the index could rally till 17800-17825. On the flip side, below 19600, the uptrend would be vulnerable,” he added.

Daily market commentary by Rajesh Sinha, Sr. Research Analyst, BONANZA PORTFOLIO LTD

Nifty ended on a positive note; Most of the sectoral indices were in green, where Nifty PSU, Nifty Bank leading the way with gains of 2.25%/1.45%.

On the back of improved asset quality, shift toward high yield products and numbers were reported as per expectation brought positive sentiments for the banks.

After making 52-week high of Rs.1759, Route mobile closed on negative note at loss of 8.45% after the news came in market that Proximus Group would purchase 57.56% of the shares which is total of promoter holding in Route Mobile.

Proximus Opal will do initial payment of Rs 5,922.4 crore (EUR 643 million) at a share price of Rs 1,626.40.

Foreign investment and declining oil prices are two factors promoting overall market expansion.

Top gainers on the Nifty included State Bank of India, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Wipro, Grasim Industries and Reliance Industries, while losers include Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and JSW Steel.

