CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 620 Points, Ends Above 62K; Nifty Inches Close To 18.5K

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 629.07 points up at 62,501.69 and Nifty50 was trading 178.20 points up at 18,499.35.

New Delhi: Indian indices opened strong on Friday despite mixed sentiments in the US market last night. While S&P and Nasdaq composite ended higher, Dow Jones and Russell 2000 Index fell by 0.11 per cent and 0.70 per cent respectively.

Sensex today opened at 61,985.36 (previous close: 61,872.62), climbed up to 62,529.83 and fell down to 61,911.61 during the day’s trade; Nifty, meanwhile, opened today at 18,368.35 (previous close: 18,321.15), touched a high of 18,508.55 and a low of 18,333.15 during the day’s trade.

