CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 800 Points, Nifty Crosses 19K; Indices Touch Fresh Life-Time Highs

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 803.14 points up at 64,718.56 and Nifty50 was trading 216.95 points up at 19,189.05

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 800 Points, Nifty Crosses 19K; Indices Touch Fresh Life-Time Highs(Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: Indian indices opened strong Friday in the backdrop of positive global indications. Sensex opened at 64,768.58 (previous close: 63,915.42), touched a high of 64,768.58 and a low of 64,068.44 during the day’s trade.

“Both Nifty and Sensex gained around 2.4% in the past week. BSE Midcap Index gained around 2.6% while BSE SmallCap Index lost 6.4%. Macro sentiments remained volatile as frailties in European and US banks were under focus. Indian equity markets remained concerned slowdown, higher interest rates and valuation even as inflation continued its downward trajectory both globally and domestically”, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

“Major sectors had a mixed session week-on week basis with BSE Power, BSE Reality, BSE consumer discretionary, BSE Power, BSE Auto, BSE Metals and BSE IT losing the most. While key sectors that gained were BSE Oil& Gas, BSE Telecom, Bank Nifty and Nifty Pharma. Within the Nifty Index, Adani Enterprise (+7.4%), Tata Motors (+6.6%) and M&M (+6.4%) gained the most, while BPCL (-2%), Power Grid (-1%) and Tech Mahindra (-1%) lost the most. FPIs were net buyers, while DIIs were net sellers in the same period. On the economy front, CAD in Q4FY23 narrowed to US$1.4 bn (0.2% of GDP) from US$16.8 bn in 3QFY23 (2% of GDP),” he added.

“In International news, The United States and the Netherlands are set to deliver a one-two punch to China’s chipmakers this summer by further restricting sales of chip making equipment. Initial claims in US for state unemployment benefits dropped 26,000 to a seasonally adjusted 239,000 for the week ended June 25, the Labor Department. The U.S. economy grew an annualized 2% from January to March, according to the Commerce Department’s third and final estimate of first-quarter gross domestic product. Investors globally are awaiting key inflation data from US that could inform the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate policy moves,” Chouhan concluded.

Daily market commentary by Rajesh Sinha, Sr. Research Analyst, BONANZA PORTFOLIO LTD Oil prices rose above $75 a barrel today, but were on course for a fourth consecutive quarter of losses amid concerns over sluggish global economic activity and fuel demand.

European equity markets opened in slightly positive territory, after making marginal gains throughout the week, with investors keeping an eye on upcoming euro zone inflation data.

IT stocks are trading higher after recent data releases have revealed unexpected strength in various sectors of the US economy, indicating resilience and pushing back the possibility of a recession.

Infosys Ltd rose 2.8%, Tata Consultancy Services gained 2.4%, LTIMindtree jumped 2.3%, Wipro climbed 1.3%, Tech Mahindra 1.8%, HCL Technologies 1.1%, BSE IT Index jumped 2 %.

Shares of asset management companies (AMCs) surged in the early trade on June 30 after the marker regulator deferred its decision to rationalise the total expense ratio (TER), or the expenses that mutual fund (MF) schemes can charge their investors.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) was expected to redefine TER by bringing many charges within its limits, a proposal that had AMCs concerned. Analysts had expected a 20-30 % drop in profits for AMCs if proposals were accepted by SEBI Board which met on June 28.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with Information Technology index up by 2.5% and PSU Bank index up by 2 %. Auto, and capital goods indices rose 2 % each. BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained by 0.5 % each.

Top gainers were M&M, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp and Sun Pharma, while losers were Adani Ports, Divis Laboratories, Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals and Bajaj Auto.



For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.