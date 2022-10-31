Mumbai: Dalal Street shines green on the trading day of the month. Sensex, Nifty maintained the rally that it began in early trade. Both the indices breached the crucial 60k and 18k marks respectively.Also Read - OPENING BELL: Sensex Up Nearly 700 Points, Breaches 60K Mark. Nifty Follows Pace

At close, BSE Sensex was up 786.74 points or 1.31 per cent at 60,746.59 and NSE Nifty was up 225.40 points or 1.27 per cent at 18,012.20.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

UltraTechCement: 4.18 per cent

M&M: 2.93 per cent

Larsen: 2.81 per cent

HDFC: 2.76 per cent

Sun Pharma: 2.75 per cent

HDFC Bank: 2.46 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Dr Reddy’s Labs: -0.66 per cent

NTPC: -0.60 per cent

IndusInd Bank: -0.43 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

UltraTechCement: 4.17 per cent

HDFC: 2.89 per cent

M&M: 2.82 per cent

Eicher Motors: 2.80 per cent

Sun Pharma: 2.72 per cent

HDFC Bank: 2.61 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS