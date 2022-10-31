Mumbai: Dalal Street shines green on the trading day of the month. Sensex, Nifty maintained the rally that it began in early trade. Both the indices breached the crucial 60k and 18k marks respectively.Also Read - OPENING BELL: Sensex Up Nearly 700 Points, Breaches 60K Mark. Nifty Follows Pace
At close, BSE Sensex was up 786.74 points or 1.31 per cent at 60,746.59 and NSE Nifty was up 225.40 points or 1.27 per cent at 18,012.20.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- UltraTechCement: 4.18 per cent
- M&M: 2.93 per cent
- Larsen: 2.81 per cent
- HDFC: 2.76 per cent
- Sun Pharma: 2.75 per cent
- HDFC Bank: 2.46 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Dr Reddy’s Labs: -0.66 per cent
- NTPC: -0.60 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: -0.43 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- UltraTechCement: 4.17 per cent
- HDFC: 2.89 per cent
- M&M: 2.82 per cent
- Eicher Motors: 2.80 per cent
- Sun Pharma: 2.72 per cent
- HDFC Bank: 2.61 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Apollo Hospitals: -0.55 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: -0.38 per cent
- Brittania: -0.30 per cent
- Tata Steel: -0.05 per cent