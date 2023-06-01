Home

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Sheds 190 Points, Nifty Ends Below 18.5K; Coal India, Kotak Bank Among Top Losers

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 193.70 points down at 62,428.54 and Nifty50 was trading 46.65 points down at 18,487.75.

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Sheds 190 Points, Nifty Ends Below 18.5K; Coal India, Kotak Bank Among Top Losers (Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: Indian indices have fallen for a second straight day amid weak global cues. Sensex opened at 62,736.47 (previous close: 62,622.24), reached a high of 62,762.41 and a low of 62,359.14 during the day’s trade; meanwhile, Nifty, opened today 18,579.40 (previous close: 18,534.40), touched a high of 18,580.30 and a low of 18,464.55.

Daily Market Commentary By Rajesh Sinha, Sr. Research Analyst, BONANZA PORTFOLIO LTD

The Indian economy grew 6.1 % in the January-March quarter (Q4) of the last fiscal to Rs 43.6 lakh crore that took the growth rate for 2022-23 to 7.2 per cent, or Rs 160.06 lakh crore a notch higher than the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) projection.

A stable current account deficit, rising foreign exchange reserves, and inflation coming to an 18-month low of 4.7 per cent are positives for the economy.

However, a below-normal monsoon impacting agriculture as well as volatile global commodity prices due to geopolitical uncertainties fuelling inflation.

Indian Rupee gained by 0.35 per cent on favorable macroeconomic data. India’s fiscal deficit narrowed to 6.4 per cent in FY23 compared to 6.7 per cent in the previous fiscal.

India’s economy expanded by 6.1 per cent in Q4 FY2023 as compared to 4.4 per cent in Q3 FY2023. Annual GDP also rose 7.2 per cent in FY23 as compared to 9.1 per cent in FY22.

Manufacturing PMI expanded to a 31-month high at 58.7 in May vs 57.2 in the prior month and forecast of 56.5.

The dollar eased on improved global risk sentiments after the US House passed the debt ceiling debt.

Fed officials Patrick Harker and Philip Jefferson suggested that the central bank may pause its rate hike in June, leading to declining odds of a 25-bps rate hike.

Going forward, the market will closely monitor the actions of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its upcoming monetary policy announcement on 8th June, as well as the Federal Reserve’s decision on 14th June. Any potential interest rate hikes could unsettle market sentiment, given the fragile state of global economic recovery and the added pressure from China on global growth

