CLOSING BELL: Sensex Stays Afloat 60K Mark, Nifty Too Ends Flat
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 74.61 points up at 60,130.71 and Nifty50 was trading 25.85 points up at 17,769.25.
New Delhi: Indian indices opened Tuesday on a positive note on the back of a firm SGX Nifty even though US markets ended mixed while several Asian gauges displayed a negative sentiment. Sensex opened at 60,202.77, climbed up to 60,268.67 and fell down to 59,967.02 during the day’s trade; meanwhile Nifty opened at 17,761.55, touched a high of 17,807.45 and a low of 17,716.85.
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd, said that, “Cautious optimism prevailed as sluggish to negative global markets’ sentiment prompted traders to take selective bets in metals, oil & gas, and financial stocks.”
He observed that the bigger concern is that the rate hike cycle in the US and European nations is likely to continue, which may further push key economies into a slowdown phase and hurt growth.
“On daily charts, the Nifty has formed a small Doji candlestick formation which indicates indecisiveness between the bulls and bears. A minor intraday correction is possible, if the index slips below 17720 and retests the level of 17670-17625. On the flip side, a fresh uptrend wave is possible only after the dismissal of 17820. Post breakout the chances of the index hitting 17900-17925 would turn bright,” said Chouhan.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Bajaj Finance: 2.38 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: 2.11 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 1.66 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: 1.58 per cent
- SBIN: 1.28 per cent
- ICICI Bank: 0.92 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- HDFC Bank: -1.47 per cent
- HDFC: -1.15 per cent
- Tech M: -0.90 per cent
- Sun Pharma: -0.67 per cent
- Axis Bank: 0.51 per cent
- Wipro: -0.50 per cent
- HUL: -0.41 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Adani Enterprises: 2.54 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 2.38 per cent
- Britannia: 2.30 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: 1.99 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: 1.64 per cent
- Eicher Motors: 1.48 per cent
- SBIN: 1.22 per cent
- Divis Labs: 1.01 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- HDFC Life: -3.43 per cent
- UPL: -1.96 per cent
- HDFC Bank: -1.45 per cent
- HDFC: -1.17 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: -0.81 per cent
- Axis Bank: -0.62 per cent
- Tata Motors: -0.57 per cent
