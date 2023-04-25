Home

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Stays Afloat 60K Mark, Nifty Too Ends Flat (Image: Pexels)

New Delhi: Indian indices opened Tuesday on a positive note on the back of a firm SGX Nifty even though US markets ended mixed while several Asian gauges displayed a negative sentiment. Sensex opened at 60,202.77, climbed up to 60,268.67 and fell down to 59,967.02 during the day’s trade; meanwhile Nifty opened at 17,761.55, touched a high of 17,807.45 and a low of 17,716.85.

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 74.61 points up at 60,130.71 and Nifty50 was trading 25.85 points up at 17,769.25.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd, said that, “Cautious optimism prevailed as sluggish to negative global markets’ sentiment prompted traders to take selective bets in metals, oil & gas, and financial stocks.”

He observed that the bigger concern is that the rate hike cycle in the US and European nations is likely to continue, which may further push key economies into a slowdown phase and hurt growth.

“On daily charts, the Nifty has formed a small Doji candlestick formation which indicates indecisiveness between the bulls and bears. A minor intraday correction is possible, if the index slips below 17720 and retests the level of 17670-17625. On the flip side, a fresh uptrend wave is possible only after the dismissal of 17820. Post breakout the chances of the index hitting 17900-17925 would turn bright,” said Chouhan.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Bajaj Finance: 2.38 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 2.11 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 1.66 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 1.58 per cent

SBIN: 1.28 per cent

ICICI Bank: 0.92 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

HDFC Bank: -1.47 per cent

HDFC: -1.15 per cent

Tech M: -0.90 per cent

Sun Pharma: -0.67 per cent

Axis Bank: 0.51 per cent

Wipro: -0.50 per cent

HUL: -0.41 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Adani Enterprises: 2.54 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 2.38 per cent

Britannia: 2.30 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 1.99 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 1.64 per cent

Eicher Motors: 1.48 per cent

SBIN: 1.22 per cent

Divis Labs: 1.01 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

HDFC Life: -3.43 per cent

UPL: -1.96 per cent

HDFC Bank: -1.45 per cent

HDFC: -1.17 per cent

Tech Mahindra: -0.81 per cent

Axis Bank: -0.62 per cent

Tata Motors: -0.57 per cent

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.