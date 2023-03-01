Home

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Surges 440 Points, Nifty Above 150. Adani Enterprises Jumps 15%

On Wednesday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 448.96 points up at 59,411.08 and Nifty50 was trading 146.95 points up at 17,450.90

New Delhi: Indian indices opened flat on Wednesday. After several consecutive weak trading days, most of the sectors were seen up today. Technology, and banking stocks shored the indices up. While Sensex touched a high of 59,475.45, Nifty climbed up to 17,467.75 during the day’s trade.

“Markets witnessed a relief rally after 8 sessions of losses, as broad-based buying on the back of short covering and uptick in European and select Asian indices aided the sentiment. The recovery was expected as the market had witnessed relentless selling over the past week or so due to weak global cues and slowdown concerns. A promising reversal formation and a strong bullish candle is indicating further uptrend in the near future. For the traders, 17350 would act as a sacrosanct support zone and above the same the positive momentum is likely to continue till 17525-17600. On the other side, below 17350 uptrend would be vulnerable,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

SBIN: 2.57 per cent

Axis Bank: 2.44 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 2.38 per cent

Tech Mahindra: 2.26 per cent

TCS: 2.20 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

PowerGridCorp: -1.53 per cent

HDFC Bank: -3.50 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Adani Entertainment: 15.78 per cent

Hindalco: 3.68 per cent

UPL: 2.79 per cent

SBIN: 2.57 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 2.45 per cent

Axis Bank: 2.40 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Brittania: -1.83 per cent

PowerGridCorp: -1.55 per cent

Cipla: -0.72 per cent

BPCL: -0.43 per cent

HDFC Bank: -0.04 per cent

