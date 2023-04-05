Home

Business

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Surges 580 Points, Nifty Jumps Above 17.5K

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Surges 580 Points, Nifty Jumps Above 17.5K

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 582.87 points up at 59,689.31 and Nifty5 was trading 159 points up at 17,557.05.

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Surges 580 Points, Nifty Jumps Above 17.5K (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Indian indices opened Wednesday on a flat note as weak cues from SGX Nifty following overnight fall in the US markets dented the market sentiments. Banking shares are once again in the spotlight ahead of the announcement of the decision made by RBI’s monetary policy committee.

Sensex opened today at 59,094.71, climbed up to 59,747 and fell up to 59,094.40 during the day’s trade; Nifty opened today at 17,422.30, touched a high of 17,570.07 and a low of 17,402.70 during the day’s trade.

You may like to read

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 582.87 points up at 59,689.31 and Nifty5 was trading 159 points up at 17,557.05.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.