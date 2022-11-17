CLOSING BELL: Sensex Tanks 230 Points, Fails To Hit Much-Awaited 62K Close
At close, BSE Sensex was down 230.12 points or 0.37 per cent at 61,750.60 and NSE Nifty was down 65.75 points or 0.36 per cent at 18,343.90.
Mumbai: Dalal Street opened on a positive note today, with Sensex briefly crossing 62K during early trade. Nifty too, went as high as 18,413 around 10 am IST.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Larsen: 1.28 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: 0.81 per cent
- ICICI Bank: 0.63 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: 0.59 per cent
- Axis Bank: 0.39 per cent
- Reliance: 0.28 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Titan Company: -2.21 per cent
- M&M: -2.15 per cent
- Maruti Suzuki: -1.65 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -1.33 per cent
- Dr Reddy’s Labs: -1.31 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Tata Cons. Prod: 2.14 per cent
- Adani Enterprises: 1.56 per cent
- Larsen: 1.30 per cent
- ICICI Bank: 0.68 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: 0.59 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Titan Company: -2.36 per cent
- M&M: -2.13 per cent
- Tata Motors: -1.95 per cent
- Apollo Hospital: -1.76 per cent
- Eicher Motors: -1.75 per cent
