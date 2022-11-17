CLOSING BELL: Sensex Tanks 230 Points, Fails To Hit Much-Awaited 62K Close

At close, BSE Sensex was down 230.12 points or 0.37 per cent at 61,750.60 and NSE Nifty was down 65.75 points or 0.36 per cent at 18,343.90.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

Mumbai: Dalal Street opened on a positive note today, with Sensex briefly crossing 62K during early trade. Nifty too, went as high as 18,413 around 10 am IST.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Larsen: 1.28 per cent

Power Grid Corp: 0.81 per cent

ICICI Bank: 0.63 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 0.59 per cent

Axis Bank: 0.39 per cent

Reliance: 0.28 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Titan Company: -2.21 per cent

M&M: -2.15 per cent

Maruti Suzuki: -1.65 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -1.33 per cent

Dr Reddy’s Labs: -1.31 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Tata Cons. Prod: 2.14 per cent

Adani Enterprises: 1.56 per cent

Larsen: 1.30 per cent

ICICI Bank: 0.68 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 0.59 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Titan Company: -2.36 per cent

M&M: -2.13 per cent

Tata Motors: -1.95 per cent

Apollo Hospital: -1.76 per cent

Eicher Motors: -1.75 per cent