CLOSING BELL: Sensex Tanks 360 Points, Nifty Below 17K. IT, Banks Among Top Losers

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 360.95 points down at 57,628.95 and Nifty50 was trading 111.65 points down at 16,988.40

New Delhi: Indian indices opened lower on Monday amid weakness in Asian peers after US markets slumped on Friday. The ongoing scare in global financial markets following the collapse of 2 US banks and another European bank last week has put traders in a spot. While Sensex rose to a level of 57,829.23, it also dipped as low as 57,084.91 during the day’s trade. Nifty, on the other hand, touched a high of 17,066.60 and hit a low of 16,828.35 during the day’s trade.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

HUL: 2.45 per cent

ITC: 0.80 per cent

Kotak Bank: 0.54 per cent

Sun Pharma: 0.37 per cent

NestleInd: 0.30 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Bajaj Finserv: -4.25 per cent

Bajaj Finance: -3.18 per cent

Wipro: -2.46 per cent

Tata Steel: -2.38 per cent

Tata Motors: -1.96 per cent

SBIN: -1.91 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

HUL: 2.51 per cent

BPCL: 2.22 per cent

ITC: 0.85 per cent

Grasim: 0.61 per cent

Kotak Bank: 0.39 per cent

Divislab: 0.38 per cent

Sun Pharma: 0.37 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Bajaj Finserv: -4.21 per cent

Adani Enterprises: -3.44 per cent

Bajaj Finance: -2.97 per cent

Hindalco: -2.63 per cent

Tata Steel: -2.34 per cent

Wipro: -2.16 per cent

Coal India: -2.10 per cent

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.