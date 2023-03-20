CLOSING BELL: Sensex Tanks 360 Points, Nifty Below 17K. IT, Banks Among Top Losers
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 360.95 points down at 57,628.95 and Nifty50 was trading 111.65 points down at 16,988.40
New Delhi: Indian indices opened lower on Monday amid weakness in Asian peers after US markets slumped on Friday. The ongoing scare in global financial markets following the collapse of 2 US banks and another European bank last week has put traders in a spot. While Sensex rose to a level of 57,829.23, it also dipped as low as 57,084.91 during the day’s trade. Nifty, on the other hand, touched a high of 17,066.60 and hit a low of 16,828.35 during the day’s trade.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- HUL: 2.45 per cent
- ITC: 0.80 per cent
- Kotak Bank: 0.54 per cent
- Sun Pharma: 0.37 per cent
- NestleInd: 0.30 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Bajaj Finserv: -4.25 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: -3.18 per cent
- Wipro: -2.46 per cent
- Tata Steel: -2.38 per cent
- Tata Motors: -1.96 per cent
- SBIN: -1.91 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- HUL: 2.51 per cent
- BPCL: 2.22 per cent
- ITC: 0.85 per cent
- Grasim: 0.61 per cent
- Kotak Bank: 0.39 per cent
- Divislab: 0.38 per cent
- Sun Pharma: 0.37 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Bajaj Finserv: -4.21 per cent
- Adani Enterprises: -3.44 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: -2.97 per cent
- Hindalco: -2.63 per cent
- Tata Steel: -2.34 per cent
- Wipro: -2.16 per cent
- Coal India: -2.10 per cent
