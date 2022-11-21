CLOSING BELL: Sensex Tanks 500 Points, Nifty Settles Above 18K
At close, BSE Sensex was 518.64 points or 0.84 per cent down at 61,144.84 and NSE Nifty was 147.70 points or 0.81 per cent down at 18,159.95
Mumbai: Dalal Street saw a selling spree on the first trading day of the week. Both Sensex and Nifty ended in red with tech stocks such as Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra dragging the indices downwards.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Bharti Airtel: 1.70 per cent
- Axis Bank: 1.22 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 1.21 per cent
- HUL: 0.76 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: 0.39 per cent
- Titan Company: 0.23 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Reliance: -1.83 per cent
- HDFC: -1.80 per cent
- TCS: -1.78 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: -1.78 per cent
- Infosys: -1.61 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- BPCL: 2.04 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: 1.66 per cent
- Axis Bank: 1.26 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 0.92 per cent
- HUL: 0.71 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- ONGC: -4.44 per cent
- Adani Ports: -1.95 per cent
- Hindalco: -1.84 per cent
- HDFC: -1.81 per cent
- Reliance: -1.80 per cent
