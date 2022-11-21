CLOSING BELL: Sensex Tanks 500 Points, Nifty Settles Above 18K

At close, BSE Sensex was 518.64 points or 0.84 per cent down at 61,144.84 and NSE Nifty was 147.70 points or 0.81 per cent down at 18,159.95

Mumbai: Dalal Street saw a selling spree on the first trading day of the week. Both Sensex and Nifty ended in red with tech stocks such as Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra dragging the indices downwards.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Bharti Airtel: 1.70 per cent

Axis Bank: 1.22 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 1.21 per cent

HUL: 0.76 per cent

Power Grid Corp: 0.39 per cent

Titan Company: 0.23 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Reliance: -1.83 per cent

HDFC: -1.80 per cent

TCS: -1.78 per cent

Tech Mahindra: -1.78 per cent

Infosys: -1.61 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

BPCL: 2.04 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 1.66 per cent

Axis Bank: 1.26 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 0.92 per cent

HUL: 0.71 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

ONGC: -4.44 per cent

Adani Ports: -1.95 per cent

Hindalco: -1.84 per cent

HDFC: -1.81 per cent

Reliance: -1.80 per cent