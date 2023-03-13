Home

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Tanks 890 Points, Nifty Too Ends In Dismay, All Sectors Fall

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 897.28 points down at 58,237 and Nifty50 was trading 257.40 points down at 17,155.50

New Delhi: Indian indices opened in red today. The selloff in financial stocks in the day’s trade made Sensex lose 1000 points to hit a low of 58,094.55. Nifty saw its lowest in today’s trade at 17,113.45.

“Neither bear nor Bulls, Indian markets are stuck in the hands of kangaroos. In a kangaroo kind of market mood, the market changes value and “bounce up and down” over a period without any stable rising or declining trends. If this continues, technically the fall could extend its slide down toward 17000 mark and any close below 17000 we can see 16800 levels.

Looking at the market mood fall there are few factors resulting from the selloff with low to no positive triggers in Indian markets, global uncertainty in banking sector after SVB issues and El Nino effect for 2023 which could raise concern over rural demand and Nifty earnings. As per market reports, El Nino, whenever it has occurred, has left a considerable impact on rains in India, leading to below normal rainfall across the country. The probability has been set at a fairly high level approx 55-60% and it’s expected to set in between June-December 2023 as per market reports and this stands true, there would be drought like situations too due to the phenomenon leading to crop loss, resulting in rising food prices and inflation again”, said Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Sr VP Research, Mehta Equities Ltd.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Tech Mahindra: 6.86 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

IndusInd Bank: -7.46 per cent

SBIN: -3.21 per cent

Tata Motors: -3.06 per cent

M&M: -2.57 per cent

Bajaj Finsev: -2.47 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Tech Mahindra: 6.83 per cent

Apollo Hospital: 0.74 per cent

Brittania: 0.26 per cent

ONGC: 0.13 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

IndusInd Bank: -7.33 per cent

SBIN: -3.18 per cent

Tata Motors: -2.93 per cent

M&M: -2.75 per cent

Bajaj Finsev: -2.25 per cent

