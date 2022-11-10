CLOSING BELL: Sensex Tumbles, Slips 400 Points. Nifty Ends Staggering Above 18K
At close BSE Sensex was down 419.85 points or 0.69 per cent at 60,613.70 and NSE Nifty was down 120.55 points or 0.66 per cent at 18,036.45
Mumbai: Indian stock markets witnessed an unsteady trading day that ended in red for a second straight day. At close BSE Sensex was down 419.85 points or 0.69 per cent at 60,613.70 and NSE Nifty was down 120.55 points or 0.66 per cent at 18,036.45
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- HDFC Bank: 1.29 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: 1.09 per cent
- Kotak Mahindra: 0.83 per cent
- Dr Reddy’s Labs: 0.23 per cent
- HUL: 0.11 per cent
- ICICI Bank: 0.09 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Axis Bank: -3.71 per cent
- M&M: -2.98 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -2.97 per cent
- Titan Company: -2.54 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: -2.12 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Hero Motocorp: 2.30 per cent
- HDFC Bank: 1.09 per cent
- Kotak Mahindra: 0.99 per cent
- ONGC: 0.87 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: 0.81 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Tata Motors: -4.84 per cent
- Axis Bank: -3.43 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -2.99 per cent
- M&M: -2.94 per cent
- Titan Company: -2.84 per cent
