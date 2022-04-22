New Delhi: Earth Day is being celebrated across the world on April 22. The theme of this year’s earth day is ‘Invest in our planet’. This year, the day is calling for businesses to shift toward sustainable practices. To ensure this, companies in India have already started to shift their business models to align with the global goals of net zero-carbon emissions.Also Read - Earth Day 2022: Zomato Bats For Sustainable Food Packaging, Announces 100% Plastic Neutral Deliveries. Read Full Post Here

Speaking to india.com, Anjana Pasi, Director, MiniKlub said, "Fashion comes at an astonishing environmental cost. While the impact of the clothing industry in terms of pollution, water use, carbon emissions and soil erosion is increasing, the need for a shift to sustainable fashion is evident. Sustainability is a new fad which is growing rapidly in the international market."

Pasi continued, "MiniKlub is progressing towards a sustainable future by adopting eco-friendly practices. Firstly, we use BCI Cotton.(Better Cotton Initiative). By buying products from them, we are supporting the sustainable cotton farming. Our new range of baby clothes made from recycled pet bottles. This initiative prevents plastics from going to landfill and the ocean. Like to make a T-shirt, we recycled about 6 pet bottles and similarly, for making a bodysuit, 6 pet bottles are being used. 9 bottles to make a sleep suit, 5 for a legging and 9 for a dress. PET is just as good as virgin polyester, but takes less resources to make."

‘Truthful & responsible towards society and environment’

Gautam Dhar, Managing Director & CEO, Plantas, “A sustainable company always has a meaning or purpose that goes beyond making money. Today’s Business world is not only about making profits but is also about having responsibility for Economic, Social & Environmental Sustainability. Plantas is the only brand in India with an entire range of 100% natural & 95%+ organic personal care products certified by ECOCERT GREENLIFE, FRANCE under COSMOS V3 standards. Plantas works towards making Mother Earth a more sustainable, safer & better place to live in by contributing its bit towards eco-friendly practices.”

Dhar also added, “All Plantas products are made with the utmost care, starting from the procurement of raw materials to the processing of the final product, every step goes through a stringent, earth-friendly, and quality control process to ensure there is no trace of synthetic and harmful ingredients. We try to protect our mother earth by not using any chemicals. Not only this all our packaging is either eco-friendly or biodegradable in nature. Plantas philosophy is to maintain complete transparency and be truthful & responsible toward the society and environment.”