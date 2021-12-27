New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates will see a host of different changes from January 1, 2022. Products like apparel, textiles and footwear will attract 12 per cent GST, up from 5 per cent earlier. This will have an adverse impact on the common man’s pocket. E-commerce operators like Zomato and Swiggy will also be liable to pay GST on the restaurant services provided through them, according to a report by Mint. The changes were announced by CBIC on November 18.Also Read - Two Chinese Business Bodies Urge New Delhi To Treat Foreign Investors Equally

Key Changes In GST From January 1

Mandatory Aadhar Verification Also Read - RBI’s New Rules on Credit-Debit Card Transactions To be Effective From Jan 1: 10 Things To Know

The businesses will have to get Aadhar cards authenticated in order to claim a GST refund. This step, according to the report, has been taken as an anti-tax-invasion measure. Non-verification of the Aadhar will block the facility of GSTR-1, which allows businesses to file returns. Also Read - Biryani is Love, Biryani is Life! Indians Ordered Over 100 Biryanis in 60 Seconds in 2021

12 Per Cent GST On Footwear And Textile Products

From January 1, footwear and textile products will most likely get costlier as they will now attract 12 per cent GST. This rate was 5 per cent earlier. An exception in this is the cotton products. They will continue to have the older rates of GST.

e-Commerce Transport Facility

The passenger services that are provided through apps or other online forms, will attract 5 per cent GST. Offline auto or cab services have been, however, left out of the tax net.

e-Commerce Restaurant Facility

The online platforms that offer restaurant services, like Zomato and Swiggy, will also be liable to pay GST from January 1 2022. The report further said that the restaurants will have to provide invoices to the customers. Although, this will not have any impact on the customers. The burden of GST has been now shifted to e-commerce food delivery platforms.

No Prior Show-Cause Notice Required

From January 1, 2022, GST officers will not be required to show a show-cause notice before visiting the premises to recover the due taxes.