New Delhi: CMS Info Systems is all set to make a debut on the share market on the last day of the year. It is the last listing of the year as 2021 comes to an end. The share allotment took place on December 28, 2021. The company aims to raise Rs 1,100 crore through its public issue.

CMS Info Systems IPO: Allotment Status, Price Range And Other Details

The company aims to raise Rs 1,100 crore through offer-for-sale by the only promoter Sion Investment Holdings Ltd.

CMS Info Systems IPO Price Range : The price range has been fixed at Rs 205-216 per equity share.

: The price range has been fixed at Rs 205-216 per equity share. CMS Info Systems IPO Face Value : The face value of each equity share is Rs 10.

: The face value of each equity share is Rs 10. CMS Info Systems IPO Lot Size : The investors can bid for a minimum of 69 equity shares. The minimum amount that can be invested, thus, is Rs 14,904.

: The investors can bid for a minimum of 69 equity shares. The minimum amount that can be invested, thus, is Rs 14,904. The maximum amount that can be invested in the IPO is Rs 1,93,752, the value of 13 lots.

CMS Info Systems IPO Allocation Date : The shares are scheduled to be allocated on December 28.

: The shares are scheduled to be allocated on December 28. CMS Info Systems IPO Listing Date : The shares of the company will, tentatively, be listed on the stock exchanges on December 31.

: The shares of the company will, tentatively, be listed on the stock exchanges on December 31. The company had tried to get listed in 2017, but could not do so. This is its second attempt at the stock market.

CMS Info Systems IPO: Direct Link To Check Share Price Here

To check the live share price, investors can visit the following link:

https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/cms-info-systems-ltd/cmsinfo/543441/ Also Read - SBI Employs Highest Number Of People In India, HDFC Has Highest Number Of Officers: RBI

The link will also provide details about the turnover and market cap of the company.