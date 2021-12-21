New Delhi: The largest ATM cash management company in the country, CMS Info Systems Limited, is all set to launch its IPO today. The company aims to raise Rs 1,100 crore through its public issue. According to the latest report by moneycontrol, the total value of the currency that flows through the company’s ATMs amounts to Rs 9.2 lakh crore, as of March 31, 2021.Also Read - MapmyIndia IPO Set To List On Share Market Today. Direct Link To Check Share Price Here

The company is responsible for installing, maintaining and managing assets for banks, financial institutions and e-commerce companies in India, the report added. Also Read - Data Patterns IPO Share Allotment Today. Direct Link To Check Allotment Status Here

CMS Info Systems IPO: Price Range, Lot Size And Other Details

The company aims to raise Rs 1,100 crore through offer-for-sale by the only promoter Sion Investment Holdings Ltd. CMS Info Systems IPO Price Range : The price range has been fixed at Rs 205-16 per equity share. CMS Info Systems IPO Face Value : The face value of each equity share is Rs 10. CMS Info Systems IPO Lot Size : The investors can bid for a minimum of 69 equity shares. The minimum amount that can be invested, thus, is Rs 14,904. The maximum amount that can be invested in the IPO is Rs 1,93,752, the value of 13 lots. CMS Info Systems IPO Allocation Date : The shares are scheduled to be allocated on December 28. CMS Info Systems IPO Listing Date : The shares of the company will, tentatively, be listed on the stock exchanges on December 31.



The company had tried to get listed in 2017, but could not do so. This is its second attempt at the stock market. Also Read - LIC IPO To Be Out By End Of Current Fiscal Year