New Delhi: The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has written to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to lean on gas companies to reduce their prices, the Economic Times reported. It says amid 50 to 60 per cent hike in gas prices over 12 months, CNG car bookings declined by 10 to 15 per cent.

The report quoted ETIG analysis which showed that the monthly sales of CNG vehicles which hit a peak of 29,535 units in March 2022, dropped to 25,480 in July. This is a worrisome figure as the CNG sales had boomed in India during the same period, a year ago. The CNG car sales had shot up to 2,25,196 unites in CY 2021, according to data from Auto Punditz.

As of August 2022, the prices of CNG stands at Rs 75-86 per kg in metro cities, a year ago, it stood below Rs 50 per kg, said the ET report. It also added that Mahanagar Gas hiked CNG prices by more than Rs 10 per kg, but after government increased domestic gas allocation, MGL cut CNG prices by Rs 6 per kg. In June, the government increased domestic gas allocation to city gas distribution companies in an attempt to curb the rising gas prices.

ET has quoted auto industry sources saying demand and enquiries of CNG vehicles have tapered in the last few months. The Vahan data, which the report cited, said CNG passenger vehicles accounted for 12 per cent of the total industry sales in July 2022, a growth of nearly 200 basis points over the year.