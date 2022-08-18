Mumbai: Here comes a big relief for the consumers. The Adani Gas Ltd. (AGL) on Thursday slashed the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) across 19 geographical areas. Issuing a statement, Adani Gas said it has reduced the price for domestic PNG by up to Rs 3.20 per sub-cubic metre (SCM), while CNG price has been slashed by Rs 4.7 per kg.Also Read - No CNG Supply In Delhi Today, Pumps To Be Closed

“The reduction in gas prices has come into effect from 17 August 2022 across 19 geographical areas covered by ATGL, which will result in considerable savings for the lakhs of consumers we serve,” the Adani Gas said in a statement. Also Read - CNG, PNG Prices in Mumbai Hiked From Midnight. Check New Rates Here

“Adani Total Gas welcomes the continued support of the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to city gas distribution companies by way of the recent decision to increase the allocation of domestic gas and revise downward the Unified Base Price (UBP) applicable for CNG and Home PNG,” it further added. Also Read - New Maruti Brezza Bookings Open: With 6 Airbags And Hybrid Engine, Launch On June 30 | Details Inside