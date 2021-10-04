New Delhi: After the crude oil surge, global gas prices are expected to soar this year, putting consumers in India at the risk of inflated CNG and PNG rates. As per an assessment of the gas market done by Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE), domestic gas price are expected to more than double to USD 6.6-7.6/million BTU in 1HFY23E from the current level of USD 3.2/million BTU available during 2HFY22.Also Read - Electricity, CNG to Cost More as Government Announces 10 Per Cent Hike in Natural Gas Price

“We compute a steep increase in domestic gas price to USD 6.6-7.6/mn BTU for 1HFY23E, driven by the recent steep increase in global gas prices and anticipated higher futures curve in the coming months,” KIE said in its report. Also Read - Hike in CNG prices in national capital

CNG, PNG Prices to Increase – Here’s Why