CNG, Piped Cooking Gas Price Cut By up to Rs 6 in Delhi, Check Revised Cost Here

New Delhi: After the Modi government changed the pricing formula of natural gas, the prices of CNG and cooking gas piped to household kitchens in the national capital were cut by up to Rs 6. This is the first price reduction in two years. Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) – the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the city in a Twitter post said that the CNG in the national capital territory of Delhi will now cost Rs 73.59 per kg, down from Rs 79.56.

The reduction follows an over 80 per cent increase in prices in two years.

Simultaneously, the rates of gas piped to household kitchens, called piped natural gas (PNG), has been cut to Rs 48.59 per standard cubic metre in Delhi from Rs 53.59 per scm, according to IGL.

CNG, Piped Cooking Gas Price Cut: Key Takeaways

CNG in the national capital territory of Delhi will now cost Rs 73.59 per kg, down from Rs 79.56

Rates of gas piped to household kitchens, called piped natural gas (PNG), has been cut to Rs 48.59 per standard cubic metre in Delhi from Rs 53.59 per scm

CNG prices were hiked on 15 occasions between April 2021 and December 2022.

Since April 2021, CNG prices have increased by Rs 36.16 per kg, or 83 per cent, according to data compiled by PTI.

CNG prices were last hiked on December 17, 2022.

PNG rates have increased by 10 times between August 7, 2021, and October 8, 2022.

In all prices have gone up by Rs 24.09 per scm, or 81 per cent.

The retail prices charged by it for CNG and PNG in the national capital “are one of the lowest in the country, according to the IGL

The revised retail price of PNG in Delhi would be Rs 48.59 per scm wef 9th April 2023

The revised retail price of PNG in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad would be Rs 48.46 per scm wef 9th April 2023.

The revised retail price of PNG in Gurugram, Rewari, Karnal & Kaithal would be Rs.47.40 per scm.

The revised retail price of CNG in Delhi would be Rs 73.59 per kg, Rs 77.20 in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad and Rs 82.62 per kg in Gurugram.

Why Did the Prices Go High?

Rates went up as energy prices internationally climbed due to geopolitical conflicts. Prices would have risen further but for the change in the way the price of natural gas – the input raw material which is converted into CNG and PNG – was changed by the government on Thursday evening.

So instead of using rates in four international gas hubs, the locally produced fuel is now benchmarked to the cost of imported crude oil subject to a cap of USD 6.5 per million British thermal unit.

New Pricing Formula:

The pricing formula kicked in from Saturday with the oil ministry announcing a gas price of USD 7.92 per mmBtu for the remainder of the month. But due to the cap, the gas will cost only USD 6.5 to city gas retailers like IGL.

This USD 6.5 per mmBtu cap price compared with USD 8.57 rates prevalent previously.

