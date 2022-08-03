CNG, PNG Price Hike in Mumbai: The prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) increased in Mumbai from the midnight of August 2. This is the fifth time that there has been an increase in the prices of CNG and PNG here. City gas distributor Mahanagar Gas (MGL) has announced a price hike of Rs 6 per kilogram for CNG and by Rs 4 a unit for piped natural gas in and around Mumbai.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan’s Pix From 'Dunki' Set In Budapest Goes Viral

The CNG is now being sold at Rs. 86 per Kg and domestic PNG is now being sold for Rs. 52.50 per Standard Cubic Metre (SCM) in Mumbai. The last hike was on 12 July. "Since the increase in input cost is significantly high, MGL has decided to recover such increased gas costs. Accordingly, MGL is constrained to increase the MRP of CNG by ₹6/Kg and domestic PNG by ₹4/SCM in and around Mumbai from the midnight of 2 August," a statement from Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) read.

The Centre had increased the price of domestic and imported natural gas by over 110 per cent from April 1. This had completely offset the steep price reduction announced by the state by way of slashing VAT on these fuels to 3.5 per cent from 13.5 per cent from April 1.

Despite liberalising the energy sector, the government still controls both price and supply of natural gas to a large extent and prices and supply allocation is decided in advance twice a year. The April 1 hike is valid till end-September and the next revision will be announced from October 1.

The recent spiraling global prices of natural gas amid a surge in demand from Europe and lower supplies from Russia is posing a serious challenge for India’s gas industry.

(With inputs from agencies)