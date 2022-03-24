New Delhi: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi by Rs 1 per standard cubic meter (SCM) to Rs 36.61 per unit. The new price will come into effect from today, March 24. This means more expensive cooking fuel for the nearly 1.68 million domestic households that use IGL’s PNG across the country.Also Read - Birthday Special: Emraan Hashmi Turns 43 Today, Here's Why He Is Know As 'Serial Kisser' Of Bollywood - Watch

The increase in PNG prices comes a day after fuel retailers raised LPG price by Rs 50 per cylinder and began increasing petrol and diesel rates in the wake of the spike in global gas and oil prices respectively.

After the hike, PNG will cost Rs 36.61 per unit (SCM, or standard cubic metre) in Delhi and Rs 35.86 per unit in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, according to messages sent to consumers.

Domestic PNG Retail Prices

Delhi- Rs 36.61

Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad- Rs 35.85

Karnal & Rewari- Rs 35.42

Gurugram- Rs 34.81

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli- Rs 39.37

Ajmer, Patil & Rajsamand- Rs 42.023

CNG Retail Prices

NCT of Delhi- Rs 59.1 per kg

Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad- Rs 61.58 per kg

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Shamli- Rs 66.26 per kg

Gurugram- 67-37 per kg

Rewari- 69-48 per kg

Karnal and Kaithal- 67.68 per kg

Kanpur, Hamirpur, and Fatehpur- 70.82 kg

Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand- 69.31 per kg

The IGL had on March 8 raised CNG prices by 50 paisa per kg but left PNG prices unchanged. CNG now costs Rs 57.51 per kg in Delhi and Rs 59.58 per kg in Ghaziabad and Noida.

This comes at a time when the prices of petrol and diesel remained stable after straight 2 days hike. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 75 to 83 paise again on Wednesday amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Currently, the cost of petrol in Delhi is Rs 97.01 a litre while the cost of diesel is Rs 88.27 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.67 per litre and diesel can be bought at Rs 95.85 a litre.