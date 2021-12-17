CNG, PNG Prices Latest News Today: Domestic gas consumers, here’s an important update for you. The prices of CNG and PNG will increase by Rs 2/kg and Rs 1.50/SCM in Mumbai from December 17 midnight. These prices will increase per standard cubic metre, Hindustan Times has reported on Friday. Notably, the price hike in CNG and PNG will definitely affect the common man in the city.Also Read - Tomato, Milk To Fuel: How Inflation Is Battering Middle Class In India

It must be noted that the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) had on December 4 increased the prices of the CNG in Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan. With hike in the gas price, the retail cost per Kg of CNG in the NCT of Delhi stood at Rs 53.04.

The domestic gas consumers must know that the revised price of CNG is now Rs 63.50 per kg while piped gas revised rate is Rs 38 per unit.

Significantly, the CNG price in Mumbai metropolitan region was hiked by around Rs 16 in 11 months. This hike is considered as a huge burden for over 8 lakh consumers, which includes over 3 lakh private car users apart from those in public transport like autos, taxis and buses.

Notably, this hike in CNG and PNG price is the fourth hike in the past three months. As the gas price increased, the Kaali Peeli taxi and autorickshaw unions demand a hike of Rs 5 and Rs 2 respectively in minimum fares.