New Delhi: Prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) were today increased in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and other surrounding areas in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, according to details provided by Indraprastha Gas Limited on its official twitter handle on Tuesday. In Delhi, the CNG price on Wednesday is Rs 49.76 per Kg and the rate of piped cooking gas supplied to households is Rs 35.11 per Standard Cubic Meter (SCM).

Indraprastha Gas Limited has announced the revision in prices with effect from 6 am on Wednesday. However, in a relief, consumers can avail an incentive of Rs 15 by using self-billing option through IGL Connect Mobile App, the firm stated on Twitter.

This is the second such hike in CNG and PNG prices in October by Indraprastha Gas Limited. CNG price in the national capital was increased by Rs 2.28 per kg and PNG rate was hiked by Rs 2.10 on October 1, 2021, as per a PTI report.

CNG Price in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Other Cities

The CNG price in NCT of Delhi is Rs 49.76 per Kg.

In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad the CNG rate has been increased to Rs 56.02 per Kg.

The CNG price in Gurugram is Rs 58.20 per Kg.

In Haryana’s Rewari the CNG price is Rs 58.90 per Kg.

The CNG price in Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand is Rs 65.02 per Kg.

The CNG price in Kanpur, Fatehpur and Hamirpur is 66.54 per Kg.

In Karnal and Kaithal, the CNG price is Rs 57.10 per Kg.

The CNG price in Muzzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli is Rs 63.28 per Kg.

PNG Price in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Other Cities