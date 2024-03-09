Home

Business

CNG Price Cut By Rs 2.5 Per Kg In Kerala And Andhra Pradesh, Check New Prices

CNG Price Cut By Rs 2.5 Per Kg In Kerala And Andhra Pradesh, Check New Prices

The change in pricing aims to enhance savings of CNG vehicle owners substantially.

In Kerala, AG&P Pratham currently operates 34 CNG stations. (File)

CNG Price Cut: One of Thiruvananthapuram’s leading gas distribution companies, AG&P Pratham, on Saturday, announced a price cut of Rs 2.5 per kilogram in the compressed natural gas (CNG) sold at its outlets in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

The company said in a release that the price cut came into effect on March 7 adding that with the reduction of Rs 2.5 per kg, the price of CNG sold at the company outlets in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, and Kollam is Rs 85.50 while in Andhra Pradesh, the reduction amount is the same but the prices would vary between Rs 90.50 and Rs 91.50.

The statement further said that the change in pricing aims to enhance savings of CNG vehicle owners substantially and facilitate the widespread use of natural gas in the transportation segment.

AG&P Pratham Regional Head Ajith V Nagandran expressed enthusiasm about the price drop, stating that the company was excited to announce the CNG price reduction from the existing rate of Rs 88 per kg to Rs 85.50 per kg in its operating districts of Kerala, the release has said.

“This price reduction aims to further elevate CNG’s status as the preferred fuel among vehicle owners by offering higher savings to consumers amidst inflationary pressures and to encourage vehicle owners to switch to CNG.

“AG&P Pratham is highly focused on promoting CNG as an alternative automobile fuel. Using CNG in vehicles results in lower emissions and cleaner combustion, contributing to a safer and more environmentally friendly option for transportation,” it has said.

In Kerala, AG&P Pratham currently operates 34 CNG stations and plans to set up more than 150 over the coming years.

The company holds 12 CGD licenses awarded by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) to exclusively provide natural gas for everyday use in 37 districts in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Rajasthan, the release has said.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.