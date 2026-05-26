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CNG price hike: Centre hikes CNG prices by Rs 2, to cost Rs 83.09 per kg in Delhi, Check rates in Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad

CNG price hike: Centre hikes CNG prices by Rs 2, to cost Rs 83.09 per kg in Delhi, Check rates in Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in Delhi have been increased by Rs 2 per kg. This is the fourth hike within the last two weeks. Following the revision, CNG will now cost Rs 83.09 per kilogram in the national capital.

CNG Price Hike (AI Image)

New Delhi: The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in Delhi have been increased by Rs 2 per kg. This is the fourth hike within the last two weeks. Following the revision, CNG will now cost Rs 83.09 per kilogram in the national capital. In Mumbai, MGL had earlier raised CNG prices to around Rs 84/kg after recent revisions.

To recall, the petrol prices were also raised by Rs 2.61 a litre and diesel by Rs 2.71 on Monday. It was the fourth increase in less than two weeks that extended a delayed pass-through of soaring global crude oil costs triggered by the Iran conflict. The latest increase took cumulative hikes since May 15 to nearly Rs 7.5 per litre.

In Delhi, petrol prices rose to Rs 102.12 per litre from Rs 99.51, while diesel climbed to Rs 95.20 from Rs 92.49, according to industry sources. Fuel prices have now reached their highest levels since May 2022 after remaining largely frozen for more than two years, barring a Rs 2-per-litre cut in March 2024 ahead of national elections.

The hike came as global oil prices fell sharply amid tentative hopes for a deal to end the US-Israel war on Iran. Brent crude, the primary benchmark for global oil prices, fell more than 5 per cent after the US and Iran agreed in principle to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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Global crude oil prices had surged more than 50 per cent since late February following US-Israeli strikes on Iran and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route.

State-run retailers had delayed passing on higher input costs for weeks, a move the government said was intended to shield consumers from inflation.

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